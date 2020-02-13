Aus Championship attracts record field

The 2019-20 season Australian V8 Dirt Modified Championship that is to be held later this month at Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway in NSW has excitingly attracted a record field of drivers.

A field of 47 drivers, which includes from the host state of NSW as well as Queensland and Victoria, is the biggest field ever assembled to attack an Australian Championship for the V8 Dirt Modified class.

As one would expect, current Dirt Modified Australia president Darren Tindal is over the moon with Australian Championship history being made.

“To be able to attract a record field of V8 Dirt Modifieds to an Australian Championship that is being held at one of the country’s premier speedway track is a massive boost for the entire class,” he enthused.

“It’s fair to say that this season’s Australian Championship will be the most competitive in a long, long time and for a lot of drivers being able to earn a spot in Saturday night’s feature race is going to be an achievement in itself.”

Defending and four-time Australian Champion Kevin Britten is shooting for a record five Australian Championship wins in a row and heads the Australian Championship nominations list. Joining the Queenslander, who was a last-start feature-race winner at Valvoline Raceway a fortnight ago, are the likes of three-time Australian Champion Mark Robinson, two-time Australian Champion Andrew Pezzutti, 2014 Australian Champion David Clark, 2001 Australian Champion Scott Cannon, defending 5 Star Dirt Series Champion Chris Corbett and recent Mr Modified Series winner Mitchell Randall.

Amongst the record Australian Championship field is going to be a massive 17 cars from the Sydney/Newcastle area of NSW. These sorts of numbers from that area haven’t been seen at an Australian Championship since the mid-1990s.

The Sportsman class is also well represented with a total of 13 drivers amongst the Australian Championship nominations list.

This season’s Australian Championship format is to be fought out over two exciting nights. Night one will consist of two rounds of heat races and the twin Silver Dollar Sprint preliminary feature races, while the second and final night is going to have a further two rounds of heat races, a C main (TBC), B main and the 35-lap Australian Championship deciding feature race. Once again, the highest point scorer heading into the Australian Championship feature race will receive Silver Fox Pole Position award.

The 2019-20 season Australian Championship is going to be run on the Friday and Saturday night of February 21 and 22.

Australian Championship Nominations (47 cars):

Aus 1: Kevin Britten

NSW 0: Lindsay Cornwell

NSW 2: Zac Blanch

NSW 4: Wayne Simpson – S

NSW 6: James Deahm – S

NSW 9: Mark Robinson

NSW 10: Darren Todd – S

NSW 11: Chris Alcorn – S

NSW 13: Paul Markulin – S

NSW 14: Steve Edwards – S

NSW 16: Blake Eveleigh – S

NSW 25: Andrew Pezzutti

NSW 28: Trent Scofield

NSW 35: Brendan Wakeman – S

NSW 45: Brayd Stephenson

NSW 47: Dale Corbett

NSW 48: Chris Corbett

NSW 52: Joshua Rose

NSW 63: Mark Griffith – S

NSW 79: Scott Cannon

NSW 81: Colin O’Toole

NSW 82: Luke Whaler

NSW 83: Tony Dunn

NSW 84: Mark Connolly

NSW 88: Ash Hall – S

NSW 91: Mitchell Randall

NSW 95: Tim Luscombe

NSW 98: Marley Weller

NSW 99: Royden Alcorn

Qld 2: David Blanch – S

Qld 3: Phillip Roberts

Qld 5: David Clark

Qld 14: Sam Bruggy

Qld 51: Andrew Firth – S

Vic 4: Darren Tindal

Vic 5: Steve Lodwick

Vic 8: Stephen Hopkins

Vic 11: Brett Clarke

Vic 21: Zeke Edwards

Vic 23: Mark Topperwien

Vic 49: Brent Hough

Vic 51: Zac McDonald

Vic 58: Kevin Green

Vic 59: Michael Ardley

Vic 84: Todd Hobson

Vic 93: Ben Hodge – S

Vic 99: Troy Scott

S = Sportsmans

