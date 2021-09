Porsche New Zealand is looking for a young New Zealand driving talent.

Team Porsche New Zealand (TPNZ) is opening the application process for its Scholarship to support a young kiwi talent to drive in the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia series.

In its debut 2021 season, TPNZ has already had success in achieving its purpose – winning & creating a pathway for young New Zealand talent to advance in motorsport.

Despite Covid-19 disrupting the 2021 season and allowing only three rounds so far, the 2021 scholarship recipient Matthew Payne has already achieved two pole positions, a race win and has recently signed with Grove Racing as their inaugural inductee into their Grove Junior Team.

Grove Motorsport run cars in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Dunlop Super 2 series and Repco Supercars Championship (under Kelly Grove Racing). They established their junior team to support and foster the next generation of motorsport talent to the highest level of Australasian motorsport, the Repco Supercars Championship.

Which category Matthew will compete in next year has yet to be announced.

Applications for the 2022 scholarship are now being accepted online: Apply Here: https://info.porsche.co.nz/team-porsche-scholarship-2021.html

They are open until the 15th of October. A shortlist of candidates will then be chosen for interviews and assessments before a final selection.

Earl Bamber: “We are really excited about the Team Porsche New Zealand Scholarship. It is something we are proud to offer, and it gives a solid platform for young Kiwi drivers to aspire to from karts and other national championships. With Matthew’s success this season, the programme has already proven its value. It’s about providing a pathway to a professional motorsports career.”

Porsche New Zealand General Manager, Greg Clarke: “The success achieved in such a short period has been fantastic, and we look forward to following Matthew’s development in 2022 as we welcome our second scholarship recipient into the brand new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car (Type 992). This programme, in conjunction with our support of the local Pirelli Porsche NZ Championship & recently announced Super GT New Zealand Motor Racing Series, are key in our support of New Zealand Motorsport and talent.”

Porsche Cars Australia’s Head of Motorsport, Troy Bundy: “It is great to see Matthew Payne’s development and success this season with Team Porsche New Zealand and Earl Bamber Motorsport, as well as the future opportunity he has with Grove Racing Junior team. We welcome all the Junior development initiatives from each of our Carrera Cup Australia teams. They only serve to reinforce the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid and our domestic Porsche Michelin Junior Programme – which provides the most proven pathway for emerging talent from across the Australasian region to reach the highest levels of the sport; both locally and internationally.”

About Team Porsche New Zealand: Team Porsche New Zealand was formed by Porsche New Zealand in conjunction with Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) in late 2019.

The team is based in Brisbane and run by EBM, whose principals are brothers Earl and Will Bamber. Two-time Le Mans 24-hour winner Earl himself progressed his motorsport career via the Porsche Pyramid through Carrera Cup Asia, Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and ultimately as a factory driver for Porsche in both the WEC (World Endurance Championship) and the North American IMSA (International Motor Sports Association).

It is intended that each year a scholarship will be offered to support an exciting young New Zealand talent achieving a drive in the Carrera Cup Australia. With the combination of the Bamber’s international motor racing and Porsche Motorsport experience, this scholarship provides a unique opportunity to develop upcoming New Zealand drivers skills for international success.

