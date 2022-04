Anzac Cup day on Monday At Daylesford speedway

This Monday the annual Anzac Cup day will be held at Daylesford Speedway, a speedway built many years ago by returned servicemen from the local Returned Services League, racing will start at 11.30 am and every competing race category is vying for the honour of winning their class ‘Anzac Cup’ on this very special day.

A remembrance ceremony will be held on the day around 11am at the spectator RSL plaque and national flagpole. All spectators are competitors are invited to be involved by standing around as the ceremony progresses with the Ode, the Last Post, the Rouse, the national anthem and more with some assistance from a guest musical artist, Ricky from Mojo Jacket. Competitors and crew will be locked out of the pits for a short time whilst the ceremony is performed and let back in after it is completed.

Last Sundays Modified Sedan winner Brett Carrington returns for competition against a terrific line-up that includes Jayden Humphrey, the returning Blake Harris, Luke Humphrey, Coby and Reece Kakoschke, Ryan Daly, Daniel Carter, David Barrie, and Steven Warlond. The winner for this week is anybody’s guess, however Harris and Barrie have both won in their cars in recent visits to the Basin.

Katie Meyer it seems just cannot lose at Daylesford and she returns to try to take another win in the Ladies Sedans Anzac Cup. Ellen Vagg, Chloe Graham, and Richelle Jenner are just some of the fierce competition she will need to finish ahead of on Monday.

Daylesford Junior Sedans competition will see Bailey Kakoschke the red-hot favourite trying to pick up another win, this week though Jhett Cruise returns, and he will join Blaize Majok-Edwards and others trying to get the ‘W’ over Kakoschke.

Last week’s Street Stock feature race winner Chris Hay is on a high having won his first ever final. Hay is going for back-to-back with the likes of Ashley Fox, Des Robinson, Glenn McCoubrie, Anthony Bull, Ellen Vagg and Belinda Taylor in the field. The category at Daylesford produces very even competition so we could end up with a completely new winner this Monday.

Tim Hutchinson is the club’s standout Standard Saloon competitor, and he will look to pick up another win with the likes of Andrew Cormack a winner previously at Bairnsdale, Rob Tatterson a sport veteran, Bailey Sinclair, and Rick Stowe. Hutchinson is the most likely to win, it would be a big win for anybody else that could beat Hutchinson.

Another run for the Junior 1200cc Sedans will see Arthur Hutchinson from Daylesford club up against a healthy field of competitors that includes Connor Claridge, Ella Sheedy, Riley Taylor, and Bryce Leek who were all in the top five last time the class competed in the Basin. Hutchinson is proving hard to defeat in finals, could Monday be the day it happens?

Rounding out the on-track action will be the Ace of Spades vintage club in spirited demonstrations including know military veteran Col Chadwick who is looking forward to having a squirt on Anzac Day at a race track built by servicemen and women.

The Canteen and some terrific vendors at the club will be operational Sunday. Daylesford Speedway has an onsite bar, no BYO allowed. $4 beers $6 Spirits.

All Competitors and spectators need to prove double vaccination upon entry to the venue. Please have them ready when you reach the entry gate.

Head to Basin Road Daylesford to watch, general enquiries on 0408 541 873 or 0402 534 711

All adults are $15 to enter, Life members & aged pensioners are $10. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and twelve and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

Follow the Daylesford Speedway Club website and Interactive Mobile app.

Racing begins at 11.30am and the gates open early from 8am with competitors due at the track by 10.00am and pit gates shut to racing entrants by 10.30

NOMINATIONS

DAYLESFORD MODIFIEDS ANZAC CUP

DDA7 – Jayden Humphrey

DDA21 – Blake Harris

DDA25 – Luke Humphrey

DDA38 – Daniel East

DDA29 – Coby Kakoschke

DDA31 – Reece Kakoschke

DDA33 – Ryan Daly

DDA47 – Brett Carrington

DDA56 – Dale Spinner

DDA63 – Wade Justice

DDA73 – Daniel Carter

DDA83 – David Barrie

DDA87 – Steven Warlond

DAYLESFORD LADIES SEDANS ANZAC CUP

DDA12B – Jo Richardson

DDA19B – Sammie Broome

DDA21 – Ellen Vagg

DDA25 – Katie Meyer

DDA51G – Michaela Kelly

DDA73 – Chloe Graham

DDA87 -Richalle Jenner

DAYLESFORD JUNIOR SEDANS ANZAC CUP

DDA 45 – Sebastian Hardie

DDA30 – Bailey Kakoschke

DDA33 – Arthur Hutchinson

DDA35 – Blaize Majok- Edwards

DDA48 – Ben Carrington

DDA85 – Jhett Cruise

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS ANZAC CUP

DDA21 – Ellen Vagg

DDA27 – Riley Noonan

DDA29G – Ashley Fox

DDA36 – David Clark

DDA42 – Chris Hay

DDA63 – Des Robinson

DDA66 – Glenn McCoubrie

DDA80 – Belinda Taylor

DDA88 – Anthony Bull

DDA92 – Jamie Angwin

VSC STANDARD SALOONS ANZAC CUP

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Joel McInnes – Colac 14

Scott Deville – Nyora 24

Darcy Loader – Colac 32

Rob Tatterson – Rosedale 61

Tim Hutchinson – Daylesford 88

Bailey Sinclair – Ballarat 96

Rick Stowe – Ballarat 97

VSC JUNIOR 1200CC SEDANS ANZAC CUP

Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7

Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8

Ella Sheedy – Nyora 21

Dayne Murdoch – Alexandra 22

Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Holly Hutchinson – Daylesford 80

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

ACE OF SPADES VINTAGE CLUB – SPIRITED DEMONSTRATIONS

Bob Malone – 8

Peter Dredge – 13

Col Chadwick – 50

Mark Cowin – 77

Darren Chesterfield – 79

