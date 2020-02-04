Another weekend, another podium

For the 10th occasion in the 2019-20 season, Kerry Madsen and the Krikke Motorsport team collected a minor podium finish, this time, it was during last weekend’s Australian 410 Sprintcar Championship at Latrobe Speedway in Tasmania.

Despite being in winning contention throughout much of the 40-lap Australian Championship deciding feature race, it was a late race stoppage that hindered Madsen’s momentum and consequently his winning chances. The ensuing restart saw Madsen attempt to claim the lead away from eventual winner Jamie Veal; however, he was unsuccessful in doing so and went on to complete the podium in third.

“I gave it my all out there during the feature race, but I was disappointingly unable to convert it into a win,” explained Madsen, who picked up the eighth Australian Championship podium finish of his career.

“It was a very busy feature race and that last stoppage was something that I didn’t need, and on the restart after that stoppage, I knew that I had to make something happen, but it didn’t work out and I lost second to Marcus (Dumesny) and had to settle for third.”

In an Australian Championship weekend that was hampered by the wet weather, which saw the preliminary feature race cancelled due to the rain, Madsen sat fourth in the point standings after the opening night. For the second and final night, the event was put into jeopardy to rain earlier in the day. The Latrobe Speedway track crew did a great job to bring the track back so that the event could be completed. In the third and final round of heat races that night, Madsen had two near crashes in the hooky conditions during his heat race and went on to finish in seventh. As a result of that heat-race performance, Madsen dropped from fourth in the point standings and started the feature race out of position six.

The Krikke Motorsport team now have this coming weekend off, with Madsen returning to America to contest the opening World of Outlaws round next weekend, before returning to action with Madsen for the next two rounds (11 and 12) of the World Series Sprintcars Championship in Western Australia on the Friday and Saturday night of February 14 and 15 at Esperance Speedway and the team’s home track Bunbury Speedway respectively.

Latest WSS Championship Point Standings (after 10 rounds):

1: James McFadden – 2623 points

2: Kerry Madsen – 2510

3: Jock Goodyer – 2140

4: Brooke Tatnell – 2088

5: Lucas Wolfe – 1985

The Krikke Motorsport team is proudly supported in the 2019-20 season by:

Transport Equipment Hire

Pumpa Manufacturing

Mobil 1

Maxwill Racing Engines

PWR Performance Products

Redline Media

Performance Racegear

HRP Specialties

P1 Advanced Racewear

A Lucas Spraypainters

Bunbury Toyota

Blackbeard Designs

JP Signs

