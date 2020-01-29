Another KMS Classic podium

After an intense Grand Annual Classic campaign at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway over the weekend, the Krikke Motorsport team recorded back-to-back third-place finish podium finishes with their team driver Kerry Madsen.

The WA # 2 Transport Equipment Hire / Pumpa Manufacturing supported Maxim driver started the Grand Annual Classic deciding feature race from position eight and worked his way forward in impressive fashion to pick up his 10th podium finish in the event of his career.

“My car was good early on and allowed me to work my way through but when I got towards the front the breaks simply didn’t go our way and we ended up in third place, which was still a pleasing result in such a prestigious event,” Madsen expressed.

“Ideally, it would have been nice to have started a few rows further up in the feature-race field, but that’s just the way the tough Classic format goes, as sometimes it (the format) works in your favour and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Leading up to Sunday night’s Grand Annual Classic decider, Madsen was on the pace throughout the weekend amongst a world-class field of 100 plus drivers. On the third and final night, he finished sixth in his remaining heat race, which locked him into position eight for the feature race. In Madsen’s qualifying night on Saturday night, he finished second in the preliminary feature race. Earlier that night, he recorded the fourth fastest lap in his qualifying time trial group and then in his two heat races he picked up a win and a fourth-place finish.

Apart from their Grand Annual Classic podium finish, another highlight was Madsen and the Krikke Motorsport team taking out the Best Presented Car and Crew award for the weekend.

The Krikke Motorsport team and Madsen are currently on their way over to Tasmania to contest this weekend’s Australian 410 Sprintcar Championship at Latrobe Speedway, where the team is shooting for their eighth Australian Championship win and Madsen is looking for his fifth Australian Championship victory. This season’s Australian Championship event is going to be held this Friday and Saturday night.

The Krikke Motorsport team is proudly supported in the 2019-20 season by:

Transport Equipment Hire

Pumpa Manufacturing

Mobil 1

Maxwill Racing Engines

PWR Performance Products

Redline Media

Performance Racegear

HRP Specialties

P1 Advanced Racewear

A Lucas Spraypainters

Bunbury Toyota

Blackbeard Designs

JP Signs

The 2019-20 season range of Krikke Motorsport merchandise, along with a limited range of discounted merchandise from last season, is available via the team’s online store. To view and purchase your merchandise, click the following link: www.krikkemotorsport.store

To keep up to date with the Krikke Motorsport team, visit their website at www.krikkemotorsport.com.au or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by searching Krikke Motorsport.