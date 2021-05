Goulburn Valley Auto Club has produced another fantastic night of entertainment for motorsport fans with their latest Speedway night producing a few new winners along with a few regular winners. Ashley Booker returned to win in Grand Prix Midgets, Jay Nicolaisen in Sports Sedans, Andrew Ahearn in Goulburn Valley Productions whilst Rhiannon Alexander in Ladies Saloons, Keith Simmonds in Goulburn Valley Open Sedans and Jack Houlahan in Junior Sedans were the new winners.

Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedans once again competed at Rushworth with members of the club having registered in the class in larger numbers this season. Tristan McGraw made a sensational start to the night by making a last lap pace on jay Nicolaisen after he led all the way up until that point to win the first heat. From there on it was Nicolaisen all the way as he won heat two, three and a pole shuffle before winning the feature event from Mick Rizzoli, McGraw, Jaiden McCann, and Marc Hanson. Rizzoli made a second last lap pass to move into second ahead of McGraw.

The Grand Prix Midgets kindly offered to join the club for some racing for a non-points event for them and Ash Booker had a great night out winning all three heat races before leading all the way in the final to finish ahead of Travis Florrimell and Alex Myers.

Andrew Ahearn won once again in the Production Sedans after leading all the way with Shane Hutchins in second from lap two onwards in the final, Jye Sanders was third, Jason Ahearn finished fourth and Geoff Lee finished in fifth.

Keith Simmonds won all three heats in Goulburn Valley Open Saloons leading all accept one lap. He Then led the final all the way and whilst he won on track in front of Andrew Ahearn who was a Production Sedan joining the field, the official results of the Open Saloons were Simmonds from Wayne Gilsenan, Scott Smith, Matt Smith and Warren Alexander in fifth.

Jack Houlahan won three heats then the final for the Junior Sedans finishing in front of Caleb Simmonds, they were the only two Juniors to finish.

Three Ladies won heats in the Ladies Saloons with Nicole Gapes, Chelsea Hodge, and Rhiannon Alexander all winners before Alexander won the final when she led all the way to finish ahead of Nicole Gapes, whilst no other competitor finished.

Goulburn Valley Auto Club is proudly supported by,

Automotive Super Balance – Shepparton

1 Stop Construction Group P/L – Kyabram

Budget Trophies – Kyabram

Claridge House Removalists

Maxam Printing – Shepparton

RDI Mobile Mechanical Services

Rod Wild Auto Electric Services – Shepparton

Rushworth Bakery

Ward Bros – Rochester

WG Panels – Rochester

Ends Release