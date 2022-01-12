Another big night at Wangaratta City Raceway this Saturday

This Saturday night is another big night at Wangaratta City Raceway, the City’s number one entertainment spot with a Carnival night to keep all of the family enjoying the festivities with food vendors and activities around the venue you expect to see at a Carnival complementing the on track activities that feature the ‘Bob Bailey Memorial’ for Production Sedans, AMCA Nationals ‘Barry Reidy Memorial Round 1’, Sports Sedan’s ‘Darren Levy Memorial Round 2’ and the Wangaratta Cup for the Grand Prix Midgets and lot’s more.

Ladies Open Sedans, Junior Sedans, Standard Saloons and Junior Quarter Midgets make for a huge day of racing with the Quarter Midgets starting prior to the evening event that starts from 5pm.

A stellar field of twenty-two cars has nominated to compete in the ‘Bob Bailey Memorial,’ an event held in honour of a stalwart of the Production Sedan class in the Victorian North East. Bailey has been gone a few years now, however many of the racers still competing today raced against him or knew who he was.

Chris Lack a former national champion, Trevor Mills twice national champion, Rodney Anderson Bob’s social club buddy, Wayne Bourke an accomplished national scene race driver, Danny Harrison another excellent racer, Stephen Laidlaw twice national champion and Ray Ussher a Wangaratta top shot all competed with Bob and have their own stories to tell on the character he was. All of them would dearly like to win this Saturday night. Laidlaw with a win a month ago at Wangaratta starts slight favourite with Mills in particular, Ben Barker a winner from last weekend at Horsham, Brendan Harper, Scott Hawkins, and those drivers before mentioned above are all in the mix for the big win.

AMCA Nationals return to Wangaratta and this time the event doubles as the first round of three for the ‘Barry Reidy Memorial’ honouring former class competitor Barry who happened to be the father of the class owner Michael Reidy. Darren McCarthy from Mildura, Paul Howard, Paul Sullivan, Stewart Grant-Campbell, and Hugene Charvat have all been in the mix at the front of the field this year already and they will be keen to perform and take the first victory of the Memorial on Saturday.

With a lot of the local Sports Sedans away competing in the Victorian state series on the same night elsewhere, the field is a little thinner in the second round of the Darren Levy Memorial with drivers who figured in the finish of round one absent. Watch for Caleb Lincoln third on the weekend at Nyora against fierce competition, Jaidyn Dredge, Shane, and Felicity Roycroft, Rhys Collins, Tristan McGraw, and Nathan Shortis to battle for victory however do not be surprised if Craig Cottier trumps them all. This event is a familiar affair for him with the Levy family and Cottier family ties.

With some incentive money offered by the Victorian Grand Prix Midget club, the Wangaratta Cup has attracted a healthy field of New South Wales competitors to join in on the action this weekend. Janelle Saville has had immense success at Wangaratta before and she returns to do battle with the Victorians with fellow NSW racers Garry Bowyer, Adam Buckley, Anthony Lea and Riley Bowyer also down for the run. The five NSW racers will have stiff competition with Chris Fowler, Ashley Booker, Travis Florrimell and Daniel Meredith just some of the ten local competitors in the mix for the win.

In support class action watch for Josh Delarue, Warrick Howie, Jaimi Barber, Micheal Fleming – Robertson, Daryl Joosten, Gary Evans and Trevor Evans in the Standard Saloons, and Barber again in the Ladies Open Sedans along with Tay Cummins and Felicity Roycroft. Whilst in Junior Sedans Marcus Maclean is difficult to defeat. His competition will include Rhys Meakins, Michael Sayers, Hunter Carey, and Jordyn Tewkesbury.

Fans keen to enjoy the sunshine and the early Carnival activities are encouraged to come a little early with spectator gates open from 2pm. You will have the Quarter Midgets on the small infield track competing, or you can just enjoy the sun rays.

Entry Fee to enjoy the racing is $25 per adult, $20 for Aged and Disabled Concession, $10 for Kids aged six through to sixteen, children under six free and a family ticket is $60 for two adults and three kids over the age of six.

The gates to the public open from 2pm and racing begins from 5pm.

Public enquiries can be made to 0458 889 974

On site canteen and bar facilities and strictly no BYO

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson