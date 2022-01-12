> News Extra > Speedway

Another big night at Wangaratta City Raceway this Saturday

By Media Release

Wednesday 12th January, 2022 - 1:40pm

This Saturday night is another big night at Wangaratta City Raceway, the City’s number one entertainment spot with a Carnival night to keep all of the family enjoying the festivities with food vendors and activities around the venue you expect to see at a Carnival complementing the on track activities that feature the ‘Bob Bailey Memorial’ for Production Sedans, AMCA Nationals ‘Barry Reidy Memorial Round 1’, Sports Sedan’s ‘Darren Levy Memorial Round 2’ and the Wangaratta Cup for the Grand Prix Midgets and lot’s more.

Ladies Open Sedans, Junior Sedans, Standard Saloons and Junior Quarter Midgets make for a huge day of racing with the Quarter Midgets starting prior to the evening event that starts from 5pm.

A stellar field of twenty-two cars has nominated to compete in the ‘Bob Bailey Memorial,’ an event held in honour of a stalwart of the Production Sedan class in the Victorian North East. Bailey has been gone a few years now, however many of the racers still competing today raced against him or knew who he was.

Chris Lack a former national champion, Trevor Mills twice national champion, Rodney Anderson Bob’s social club buddy, Wayne Bourke an accomplished national scene race driver, Danny Harrison another excellent racer, Stephen Laidlaw twice national champion and Ray Ussher a Wangaratta top shot all competed with Bob and have their own stories to tell on the character he was. All of them would dearly like to win this Saturday night. Laidlaw with a win a month ago at Wangaratta starts slight favourite with Mills in particular, Ben Barker a winner from last weekend at Horsham, Brendan Harper, Scott Hawkins, and those drivers before mentioned above are all in the mix for the big win.

AMCA Nationals return to Wangaratta and this time the event doubles as the first round of three for the ‘Barry Reidy Memorial’ honouring former class competitor Barry who happened to be the father of the class owner Michael Reidy. Darren McCarthy from Mildura, Paul Howard, Paul Sullivan, Stewart Grant-Campbell, and Hugene Charvat have all been in the mix at the front of the field this year already and they will be keen to perform and take the first victory of the Memorial on Saturday.

With a lot of the local Sports Sedans away competing in the Victorian state series on the same night elsewhere, the field is a little thinner in the second round of the Darren Levy Memorial with drivers who figured in the finish of round one absent. Watch for Caleb Lincoln third on the weekend at Nyora against fierce competition, Jaidyn Dredge, Shane, and Felicity Roycroft, Rhys Collins, Tristan McGraw, and Nathan Shortis to battle for victory however do not be surprised if Craig Cottier trumps them all. This event is a familiar affair for him with the Levy family and Cottier family ties.

With some incentive money offered by the Victorian Grand Prix Midget club, the Wangaratta Cup has attracted a healthy field of New South Wales competitors to join in on the action this weekend. Janelle Saville has had immense success at Wangaratta before and she returns to do battle with the Victorians with fellow NSW racers Garry Bowyer, Adam Buckley, Anthony Lea and Riley Bowyer also down for the run. The five NSW racers will have stiff competition with Chris Fowler, Ashley Booker, Travis Florrimell and Daniel Meredith just some of the ten local competitors in the mix for the win.

In support class action watch for Josh Delarue, Warrick Howie, Jaimi Barber, Micheal Fleming – Robertson, Daryl Joosten, Gary Evans and Trevor Evans in the Standard Saloons, and Barber again in the Ladies Open Sedans along with Tay Cummins and Felicity Roycroft. Whilst in Junior Sedans Marcus Maclean is difficult to defeat. His competition will include Rhys Meakins, Michael Sayers, Hunter Carey, and Jordyn Tewkesbury.

Fans keen to enjoy the sunshine and the early Carnival activities are encouraged to come a little early with spectator gates open from 2pm. You will have the Quarter Midgets on the small infield track competing, or you can just enjoy the sun rays.

Entry Fee to enjoy the racing is $25 per adult, $20 for Aged and Disabled Concession, $10 for Kids aged six through to sixteen, children under six free and a family ticket is $60 for two adults and three kids over the age of six.

The gates to the public open from 2pm and racing begins from 5pm.
Public enquiries can be made to 0458 889 974

On site canteen and bar facilities and strictly no BYO

Wangaratta Speedway Club wishes to acknowledge and thank their supporters including
A1 Tyre Service
Alpine Truss
Alpine Drilling
Burson’s Auto Parts
Cashiee Wangaratta
Country Concrete
Creative Designs
Edge FM
Fallon’s Bus Services
Grimshaw Signs
Jabek Transport
Jim Snowdon
Kore Concreting
Keam Fertiliser
Mundie Automotive
McDonald’s Wangaratta
McGregor Machinery
North East Fasteners
O’Loughlin Contractor’s
Robinson Truck Repairs
Rouse Transport
Solimo Towing
Snap on Albury
Signpro
Vic Solimo
Tuff Tyres
Tailor Made Kitchens
Thomo’s Cash 4 Scrap
Ussher Plumbing and Contracting
Wangaratta Spring Works
Waw Credit Union
Wangaratta Club
Wangaratta Radiators
Wangaratta Brake and Clutch
Wangaratta Mazda

NOMINATIONS
SSA PRODUCTION SEDAN – BOB BAILEY MEMORIAL
Chris Lack – Wangaratta 4
Scott Hawkins – Leeton 5
Wayne O’Keefe – Wangaratta 9
Trevor Mills – Gilgandra 10
Scott Lanyon – Wagga 10
Ben Barker – Hamilton 13
Chris Fitzgerald – Corowa 14
Rodney Anderson – NSW 17
Jack Bear – Corowa 19
John Patton – Wangaratta 19
Damian McAlister – NSW 23
Danny Harrison – NSW 24
Wayne Bourke – Leeton 27
Stephen Laidlaw – Victoria 30
Craig McAlister – NSW 32
Sean Alessi – NSW 37
Johnny Ralph – NSW 49
Brendan Harper – Wangaratta 58
Tom Barnard – Wangaratta 69
Dinky Parker – Wangaratta 71
Kenneth Mankey – Wangaratta 89
Ray Ussher – Wangaratta 98

AMCA NATIONALS – BARRY REIDY MEMORIAL ROUND 1
Steve Lodwick – Victoria 5
Jimmy Harris – Victoria 12
Kent Davey – Victoria 19
Hugene Charvat – Victoria 22
Paul Howard – Victoria 23
Darren McCarthy – Victoria 24
Paul Sullivan – Victoria 28
Grant Cullinger – Victoria 55
John Churchyett – Victoria 63
Stewart Grant-Campbell – Victoria 97
Justin Richardson – Victoria 99

VSC SPORTS SEDANS – DARREN LEVY MEMORIAL ROUND 2
Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9
James Woods – Wangaratta 8
Jaidyn Dredge – Bendigo 13
Shane Roycroft – Wangaratta 16
Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27
Craig Cottier – Wangaratta 34
Tristan McGraw – Corowa 38
Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54
Darren Shortis – Corowa 55
Nathan Shortis – Wangaratta 55
Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

GRAND PRIX MIDGETS – WANGRATTA CUP
Janelle Saville – NSW 2
Jack Ward – Victoria 4
Garry Bowyer – NSW 5
Adam Buckley – NSW 6
Anthony Lea – NSW 7
Daniel Meredith- Victoria 8
Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10
Chris Fowler – Victoria 13
Matt Kamolins – Victoria 22
Alex Gouveia – Victoria 32
Paul Perry – Victoria 33
Shawn Ward – Victoria 44
Ashley Booker – Victoria 50
Riley Bowyer – NSW 50
Travis Florrimell – Victoria 81
Terry Brown – Victoria 88

VSC STANDARD SALOONS
Josh Delarue – Wangaratta 5
Warrick Howie – Wangaratta 7
Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8
Adam Brezovik – Mount Beauty 13
Micheal Fleming-Robertson – Corowa 18
Scott McAuliffe – Corowa 25
Peter Homer – Wangaratta 44
Daryl Joosten – Corowa 46
Gary Evans – Wangaratta 62
Trevor Evans – Wangaratta 67
Scott Chippindall – Bairnsdale 75
Paul Campbell – Wangaratta 88

VSC LADIES’ OPEN SEDANS
Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8
Renah Pollard – Bendigo 13
Bianca Ballantyne – Wangaratta 16
Jazmin Francis – Wangaratta 39
Tay Cummins – Mount Beauty 69
Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 73
Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS
Cooper Lack – Wangaratta 4
Marcus Maclean- Corowa 7
Riley Balins – Corowa 21
Toby Parks – Alexandra 36
Cobie McGraw – Corowa 39
Jordyn Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53
Michael Sayers – Mount Beauty 69
Oscar Oliver-Peel – Bairnsdale 75
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
Macca Bunt – Corowa 85
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

JUNIOR QUARTER MIDGETS
NOVICE 120cc
Shayleigh Walters – Victoria 10
Laci Mills – Victoria 11
Zachary Haynes – Victoria 13
Clay Paull – Victoria 42
Josie Chippindall – Victoria 67
Jayden Curtis – Victoria 77
Ollie Roycroft – Victoria 85
Dusty Eastham – Victoria 88
Kayde Mankey – Victoria 89

JUNIOR RESTRICTED 120cc
Jai Hallett – Victoria 5
Levi Coates – Victoria 12
Zylah Brooks – Victoria 22
Roman Tancredi – Victoria 29
Leo Tancredi – Victoria 40
Cruz Paterson – Victoria 46
Stuart Hutchinson – Victoria 50
Niki Chippindall – Victoria 67
Lexi Eastham – Victoria 81

OPEN 120cc
Cruz Farrell – Victoria 2
Cruz Carlin – Victoria 21
Will Orders – Victoria 28
Tyler Walters – Victoria 71
Holly Hutchinson – Victoria 80

OPEN 160cc
Blake Balcombe – Victoria 1
Chelsea Balcombe – Victoria 16
Leah Balcombe – Victoria 26
Jamie Balcombe – Victoria 27
Eliza Taylor – Victoria 52
Chase Muir – Victoria 63

Ends Release.

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson