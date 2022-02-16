Angelo Mouzouris returns to Sonic in Carrera Cup in 2022

Angelo Mouzouris will return to the Team Sonic stables in 2022, driving a brand-new Porsche 992 in the competitive Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

After winning the 2019 Australian Formula Ford Championship with Sonic, Mouzouris spent the past two seasons driving in the Super2 Series with Triple Eight.

Now shifting his focus to get more driving experience under his belt, the Victorian is keen to get behind the wheel of one of the brand-new Porsches in Australia’s best one-make racing class.

Mouzouris tested one of Sonic’s Porsches at Winton recently, stating that the cars were impressive and had plenty of rear end grip.

“The Porsche is quite different to what I’ve raced in the past,” he said.

“It has a lot more rear grip and has a different driving style, but they are a really fun car to drive, and for sure, the Sonic team and Mick will sort me out in readiness for Albert Park.”

Mouzouris will continue to compete in the Super2 Series, switching this year to MW Motorsport’s Nissan Altima team, and says that he is looking forward to a busy year on track.

“With only a six round season, you don’t get many laps in the Supercar, so it’s going to be good to be in a race car more often,” said Mouzouris.

“And I’ll be racing on tracks that I haven’t done before, like the first round at Albert Park in the Porsche, so that is a huge positive.”

“It’s also great to link back up with the team at Sonic. They played such an instrumental role in my development in Formula Ford, and there’s so much of what I can do in a race car that I can credit to them. Its record with drivers speak for themselves – in any category that they race in – so I’m hoping to continue that on with them in Carrera Cup this year.”

The opening round of the Paytner Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship will be held at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on April 7-10.