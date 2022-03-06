Angelo Mouzouris proves his Supercars speed in Sydney

Winterbottom incensed by Hazelwood post-race collision
Mostert delighted to grab maiden championship lead
Mouzouris pinged for Super2 clash with Hill
De Pasquale clatters wall during in-lap celebrations
Mostert wins topsy-turvy Supercars Race 2 at SMP
Jacobson, Slade to start Race 2 from pit lane
How it happened: Sydney SuperNight
Best wins chaotic Super2 Race 2 at SMP
Rain robs Mostert of pole conversion chance
Brodie Kostecki bags pole in rain-affected SMP shootout
Breakthrough TCM race win for George Miedecke