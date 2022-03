Andre Heimgartner is feeling confident Brad Jones Racing will continue to build momentum in the 2022 Supercars Championship at Symmons Plains in Tasmania.

The 26-year-old Kiwi departed Sydney Motorsport Park with finishes of 15th and a solid 5th in the final race.

Heimgartner immediately made a terrific impression and showed very strong qualifying and race pace in the #8 R&J Batteries BJR Commodore.

Andre said that he remains confident BJR will continue to build momentum as a group in Tasmania.

“Overall I couldn’t of asked for a better start to our new partnership with Brad and the 2022 Supercars Championship,” Andre said.

“Of course in motorsport you always are left wondering what could have been, however considering the new driver, car, team and new engineer combination – I think we had a very solid first hit out which has given us a good platform to keep building from as a team unit.

“Tassie has been mixed for me and BJR over the years, so we will be going in with an open mind to trying new things and I’m sure that we will be able to get the R&J Batteries #8 up the front and bank some more positive results as a team,” Heimgartner said.

Andre Heimgartner currently sits 8th in the 2022 Supercars Championship points.

The Repco Supercars Championship returns to Symmons Plains for the NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint on March 26th-27th.