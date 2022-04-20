All roads lead to Nagambie for the Open Crash and Bash state title two day show

This weekend the Crash and Bash Open’s will take centre stage at Nagambie Speedway for the annual Victorian title through the dog leg across two days with a terrific field of entrants ready to dodge, weave, push, shove, crash and bash their way to victory.

Over forty drivers have signed on the dotted line including Crash and Bash veterans, superstars, young guns, and those that just drop in now and then to cause havoc! The title this season is known as the ‘Andy’s Car Removals Victorian Open Crash and Bash title’.

There is a few drivers who have been racing more regularly than most this season, taking a look at them Anthony Sgroi has won so many heat races this year and is ready to win the big one, most certainly its hard to find somebody that has been getting around faster on a consistent basis than the Big A.

Jarrod Hughes has won when it counts more than others picking up feature race wins, talking behind the scenes, Jarrod is the favourite as far as tips are going however in the same breath it is mentioned he is a target. My reply to that is, ‘everybody is a target!’

Nathan Taylor, Daniel Kettles, Brad Warren, Steve Mitchell, Jason McKendry, Jason Judd, Craig McKendry, and Mark Hebblethwaite are just some of the big stars of the class that are also in the line-up with every one of them and another half dozen more listed and not mentioned.

The McKendry boys return after pretty much being out of action much of the last eighteen months and both are very dangerous and track smart when it comes to avoiding the chasers and getting in their own hits, although Craig and the poor old Falcon copped a heck of a beating the few times it’s been in big races.

Brad Warren our last President returns after winning the All Star Sprintcars series, he shouldn’t need any reminding that Crash and Bash isn’t Sprintcars yet is sure to get a reminder in the dog leg in entry one, heat one.

All the usual fun-loving competitors are in the line-up such as Ron and Alan George, that larrikin Leigh Latham, Kev Hughes and James Kane and Bradley Trainor.

Make sure you do not miss the show, it will be a barrel of laughs as usual and a terrific weekend for all.

Gooses Auto will put some extra cash up for the driver that qualifies in pole position. HOHGTNT Vehicle Removal, Towing and Transport have sponsored the qualifier medallions. We also have Nagambie Speedway Club contributing as the host club and we thank them very much for their continued support.

The winner will earn $1000 for the victory with money paid down to tenth spot. Second will earn $750, third $500.

The Crash and Bash Association would also like to thank the following sponsors for supporting the title this weekend.

