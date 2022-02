A huge weekend at Alexandra this Saturday night with no less than four classes of Junior Sedan racers having points round for association or series events. Alexandra the ‘Home of Junior Legends’ weekend will also showcase club class action with Sports Sedans, Standard Saloons and Street Stocks racing on the big 570-metre-long race track.

Headlining the show is the Junior Sedan Promotional Association points round for Top Star and New Star up to 1500cc Sedan’s competition. Alexandra Speedway have a great history of top performers in the class and this season the likes of Bree Simpson, Linken Paterson, James Oliver, Rhys Meakins, Dylan Barrow and Jayden Bryant have shown at various events how tough the competition is when one of another and sometimes two of three of them end up on the podiums around Victoria in big races.

Simpson returns to Alexandra after finishing runner up in the Tasmanian title last weekend and Jayden Bryant who finished third in the same race is also set to race this weekend at their home track, Alexandra.

Also in the Top Star field are a number of drivers from Mildura such as Carter Metcalfe, Will Shore, and Cameron Smith along with Lachlan Robins and Kiara McKercher and Jack Murphy from Canberra. All should be very competitive and looking forward to laps on the venue hosting this seasons Victorian and Australian titles for the class. In New Star action watch for Jake Bradley, Will Fallon, Matilda Farrell, Braiden Webster and Billy McBride.

Victorian Speedway Council Junior Sedans, Junior 1200cc Sedans and Junior Standard Saloons all have points rounds also.

In the Junior Sedan class which allows drivers to compete in Modified Sedans when they reach the age of 12, Dylan Barrow, Rhys Meakins and Jordyn Tewkesbury are just some of the competitors to watch. Barrow has been strong in this class this season and could be challenged seriously this weekend if some of the top competition from the North East also enter.

The 1200ccc class is growing in numbers quickly with home club racers such as Braiden Webster, Billy McBride, Sam Cherry, Dayne Murdoch, Xander Baxter, Jack Kershaw and Wil Fallon keen to secure podium positions against the visiting race drivers from other clubs around. Fallon this year has won a final at Alexandra in Junior Sedan racing and Jack Kershaw was developing strongly before Covid arrived and is looking to reach those levels once more. Arthur Hutchinson and Bryce Leek are visiting from other clubs and they and Riley Taylor are the drivers consistently at the front of the field so far this season.

The Junior Standard Saloon series is a perfect opportunity for these youngsters to get some laps in at Alexandra before their upcoming Victorian title this season. Victorian Champion Damon Ingram leads the line-up that includes Harry Cecil, Nathan Miles whom won the Junior Jam at Drouin two weeks ago, Dylan Barrow in his new Standard Saloon, Linken Paterson stepping into Wayne Sheerman’s Standard, Rhys Meakins, and Hunter Carey.

Sports Sedans and Standard Saloons are the supporting categories with action certain to be fierce with Victorian champion Lee Beach in the Sports Sedans trying to pick up victory over Luke Fallon, Steve Kershaw, Josh Service, Dillon Taylor and others whilst in the Standard Saloons Aaron Meakins and his Daughter Courtney will be in a battle with Matt Leek, Brodie Ardley, Jaimi Barber andMatt Davis. Leek and Barber no strangers to winning races.

The Speedway is at the end of Gordon Street Alexandra and action this Saturday night starts from 4pm, gates are open to the public from 12pm at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and disabled pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124.

Alexandra & District Speedway Club thanks its terrific season supporters;

Alexandra & Yea Pre-Mix

Alexandra Panels & Towing

Barca Trailers

Bendigo Bank

Campton Graphics

Donnaz Underground

Eastern Suburbs Locksmiths

Exhaust Fix Lilydale

Fallon’s Bus Services

Fineblade

Foodworks

Highline Racewear

Ismail’s Building & Construction

LS Quarry

Matthew & Sons Drilling Services

Metro Tow

Outer Eastern Steel

Raslarr Engineering

Revegetation Victoria

S&N Builders

Smooth Suspension

Town & Country Tennis Courts

Tyrepower Alexandra

Wandin Heavy Haulage

Waverley Exhaust & Brake Centre

NOMINATIONS

JUNIOR SEDAN PROMOTIONAL ASSOCIATION NEW STARS

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5

Tyson Heaphy – Nyora 9

Billy McBride – Alexandra 13

Jake Bradley – Avalon 19

Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25

Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27

Zack Erickson – Wangaratta 28

Chase Doherty – Nyora 31

Zammy Noseda – Simpson 52

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

TOP STARS

Jayden Lock – Simpson 4

Blake Glynn – Avalon 8

Mitchell McClure – Mildura 8

Rye Orme – Alexandra 9

Carter Metcalfe – Mildura 10

Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Cameron Smith – Mildura 14

Will Shore – Mildura 15

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 19

Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23

Kiara McKercher – Tasmania 33

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Lachlan Bull – Swan Hill 51

Jack Murphy – ACT 55

Fletcher Barron – Avalon 57

Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62

James Oliver – Alexandra 63

Riley Lawrence – Rosedale 66

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

Miller Throckmorton – Colac 81

Lachlan Robbins – Tasmania 84

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

VSC JUNIOR 1200s STATE SERIES

Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Billy McBride – Alexandra 13

Sam Cherry – Alexandra 14

Ella Sheedy – Nyora 21

Dayne Murdoch – Alexandra 22

Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25

Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOON STATE SERIES

Damon Ingram – Victoria 1

Harry Cecil – Victoria 3

Jack Braz – Bairnsdale 9

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Tom Braz – Rosedale 14

Dylan Barrow – Ballarat 17

Noah Collette – Alexandra 21

Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28

Zac Barwise – Colac 32

Toby Parks – Alexandra 36

Breanna Walker – Rosedale 50

Chase Ingram – Nyora 67

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 69

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 82

Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 88

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

VSC JUNIOR SEDAN STATE SERIES

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Jordyn Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53

Kalani Garlick – Alexandra 63

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Lee Beach – Victoria 1

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Steven Akil – Alexandra 8

Matthew Ismail – Alexandra 40

Steve Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Abbi Garlick – Alexandra 63

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 73

Luke Fallon – Alexandra 77

Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80

Josh Service – Alexandra 84

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8

Matt Davis – Nyora 14

Matt Leek – Nyora 19

Brodie Ardley – Nyora 27

Aaron Meakins – Alexandra 82

Courtney Meakins – Alexandra 84

Ends Release.

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson