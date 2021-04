Alexandra Speedway plays host to one of the biggest and most popular Victorian Speedway titles this Easter long weekend when they see forty of Victoria’s, South Australia’s, and New South Wales best Street Stock drivers in town on Friday and Saturday evening to put on a show not to be missed.

Racing begins on Good Friday from 4pm with three rounds of racing for the Street Stocks supported by Speedway Sedan’s Australia Junior Sedan racing, Sports Sedan and Victorian Speedway Council Junior Sedan racing.

Drivers then come back again on the Saturday night for to compete in some more qualifying before cars are scheduled into main events because of their qualification points.

In the Street Stock line-up nine Alexandra club members will be vying for champion honours with Matt Nelson from Woori Yallock the current Queensland Champion the number one driver in that list. Dale Morrison normally the Alexandra Speedway Club Chief Steward recently finished sixth in the South Australian title and is primed for a good run on a track he is a member of, plus add in Adrian Lawrence, Tyler Barton, Dylan Campton, Greg Parks, Kevin Brogmus, Ricky Cornwall and Adam Barkby and the members are ready to defend home turf.

The toughest competitor to defeat in the line-up is Anthony Beare from Mount Gambier. Beare is a four times national champion and a multiple times state champion around Australia, including having won six Victorian titles, including the last at Mildura.

Stiff competition for the victory will come but not limited to the before mentioned Nelson whose won back-to-back Queensland titles, Morris Ahearn, Steven Watts, Mick Dann, Jacob Mills, Jason Duell, Adrian Lawrence, Dale Morrison, Jason Degoldi, Stuey Robinson, and Shane Roycroft just to list some names.

Fans should come prepared for two days of action with overnight stay on the property allowed. Spectators should adhere to Covid restrictions such as remaining only in close contact with those you spend day to day with.

In Sports Sedan action Damien Miller broke the track record at the last race meeting and is back to try again. He will have the toughest of tough competition from Luke Fallon, Steve Kershaw, Dale Smith, Robert Garlick and Josh Service. It might not be Miller who breaks the records, it may not be Miller that wins.

Top Star Juniors once again will be challenging with Linken Paterson the most recent winner. Paterson has a target on his back with Dylan Barrow, Jayden Bryant, Rhys Meakins, Breanna Simpson, and River Paterson just some of his keen competition this weekend. For some, it is important to get some bragging rights before the upcoming Victorian title at Nyora Raceway a week later.

Some visiting drivers may prove to be tough competition for the Junior New Stars this week. Jacob Tinworth and Miller Throckmorton are developing well and are achieving wins and podiums of late. Christine and James Oliver, Maddy Capon, Tamika Simpson, and Jack Kershaw will lead the Alexandra defence of home track territory. Some exciting racing ahead this weekend for the developing Juniors.

Some chance also this weekend that Standard Saloons could break some track records also with the calibre of competition. Wayne Sheerman has wins under his belt this year in his new race car and has proven to be quick. Jeff Oldfield was one of the top qualifiers recently in the Victorian title and is one to watch, along with Kacey Ingram a young star, and Stephen Douglas. From the top to the bottom of the entry list, every driver is a potential stand-out on race night.

Spectators, please note anybody that comes on Friday night will automatically have to buy a two-day pass. If that spectator for one reason or another then comes to the gate staff at the end of Friday night needing to leave and not return, the second day’s costs will be refunded.

On Friday gates open from 8am, entry fees are $40 for a two-day adult ticket, $20 for a two-day aged or disabled pensioners ticket and a ticket for a child aged 10 to 16 years. Kids under the age of 10 can attend for free. A family ticket for 2 adults and three children between the ages of 10 and 16 is $100.

For Saturday night only, Racing starts from 4pm, gates are open from 8am at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and invalid pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124.

Alexandra & District Speedway Club thanks their wonderful supporters

Alexandra & Yea Pre-Mix

Barca Trailers

Beach Earthmoving

Bendigo Bank Ringwood East

Campton Graphics

Donnaz Undergrounds

Eastern Suburbs Locksmiths

Endeavour Alexandra

Fallon’s Bus Service

Foodwork’s Alexandra

Healesville Directional Drilling

Highline Racewear

LS Quarry

Metro-Tow

Outer Eastern Steel

Raslaar Engineering

Revegetation Victoria

S & N Builders

Smooth Suspension

Town & Country Tennis Courts

Tyrepower Alexandra

Wandin Heavy Haulage

Waverley Exhaust

Yenckens Timber & Hardware

Yea BP

SSV VICTORIAN STEEET STOCK TITLE

Albert Fell – South Australia 3

Adam Barkby – Alexandra 4

Morris Ahearn – Mortlake 4

Steven Watts – Warrnambool 5

Mick Dann – South Australia 5

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Jacob Mills – Wangaratta 11

Dale Morrison – Drouin 13

Ricky Cornwall – Alexandra 15

Scott Secombe – Redline 18

Jason Duell – South Australia 18

Anthony Sgroi – Portland 18

Sara Benson – Nyora 21

Donald Irving – Hamilton 21

Dylan Wilkinson – South Australia 24

Jason Degoldi – Redline 27

Bruce Johnson – New South Wales 33

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Bradley Hill – Nyora 36

Stephen Petrie – Hamilton 43

Jye Irving – Hamilton 46

Anthony Beare – South Australia 46

Jacque Whatmore – Ballarat 52

Peter Newlan – South Australia 54

Adrian Lawrence – Alexandra 55

Matthew Glab – Redline 57

Kevin Brogmus – Alexandra 58

Matt Nelson – Alexandra 61

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 65

Stuey Robinson – Colac 66

Kayla Knox – Redline 68

Chris Marino – New South Wales 81

Dylan Campton – Alexandra 81

Shane Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

David Barrie – Colac 83

Jayden Edwards – South Australia 87

Steven Hardie – Nyora 94

Tyler Barton – Alexandra 94

Wade Fell – Mildura 97

Stephen Brook – Redline 99

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Damien Miller – Alexandra 6

Steven Akil – Alexandra 8

Jaimi Barber – Corowa 8

Anthony Knight – Nagambie 19

Russell Smith – Alexandra 48

Nathan Rowan – Nyora 48

Steven Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Peter Angus – Nyora 71

Josh Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72

Luke Fallon – Alexandra 77

Josh service – Alexandra 84

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

SSA NEW STAR JUNIORS

Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton – 7

Rye Orme – Alexandra 9

Billy McBride – Alexandra 13

Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23

Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

Brody Barton – Nyora 47

Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62

James Oliver – Alexandra 63

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

Miller Throckmorton – Colac 81

SSA TOP STAR JUNIORS

Breanna Simpson – Alexandra 10

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 47

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Logan Mair – Nyora 61

Riley Lawrence – Rosedale 66

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Jaimi Barber – Corowa 8

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Jeff Oldfield – Redline 45

Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44

Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45

Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69

Victor Benson – Drouin 96

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97

