Alexandra Speedway club resumes new season with race drivers keen to skid

By Media Release

Tuesday 7th December, 2021 - 9:57am

Alexandra Speedway are very keen to open the gates this Saturday night, the first time after Covid protocols ended the 2020/21 season ahead of schedule and race drivers had been entering up to Sunday night with around seventy entrants locked in for Saturday nights racing.

Alexandra have scheduled Sports Sedans, Standard Saloons, Street Stocks, National Junior Sedans, Victorian Junior Sedans and Victorian 1200 Juniors as the competing classes.

With the national title for Speedway Sedan Australia Juniors at Alexandra this season a great field made of Alexandra club members and some visiting cars from Gippsland will provide terrific racing as drivers build up on their confidence and further develop their skills before the best Junior racers from across Australia arrive to compete for the nation’s biggest honour, to be national champion.

In Horsham on Saturday night just passed, Bree Simpson from Woori Yallock won the Top Star category feature event and she is one step ahead of the likes of Dylan Barrow, Linken Paterson from Healesville, Jayden Bryant, Jack Randall, James Oliver and Rhys Meakins from a nineteen car field. The developing New Star category of racers will have Jasmine Bryant who secured a podium step at Horsham on the weekend also.

The Standard Saloons have attracted a competitive field with Kacey Ingram second at Nyora this past Saturday night in the line-up against Matt Davis who finished fourth in the same race, Jaimi Barber a competitive Mansfield raised woman in the field and Garry Evans who travelled to Moama in New South Wales and finished on the podium at that venue. Evan’s is a track record holder at Alexandra and is going to be tough to beat.

Victorian Speedway Council Junior Sedans have Wandin’s Dylan Barrow competing in this class also and likely to be tough to defeat. Rhys Meakins, Damon Ingram, River Paterson and Jayden Bryant are just some of the drivers to watch.

Sports Sedans have their Victorian title at the Alexandra club this season and the current Victorian Champion Lee Beach is one of this week’s nominations. Against very strong competition from Damien Miller, Brendan Miller, Healesville racer Steve Kershaw, Luke Fallon and Josh Service, it is very hard to pick the eventual winner.

Rounding out all the classes on the programme is the 1200cc Junior Sedans. Arthur Hutchinson has been the form driver of the class. Giving Hutchinson a challenge will be Braiden Webster, Sam Cherry from Coldstream, Riley Taylor, Jack Kershaw and Alexandra student Will Fallon amongst other competitors.

The Speedway is at the end of Gordon Street Alexandra and action this Saturday night starts from 4pm, gates are open to the public from 12pm at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and disabled pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124.

Alexandra & District Speedway Club thanks its terrific season supporters;
Alexandra & Yea Pre-Mix
Alexandra Panels & Towing
Barca Trailers
Bendigo Bank
Campton Graphics
Donnaz Underground
Eastern Suburbs Locksmiths
Exhaust Fix Lilydale
Fallon’s Bus Services
Fineblade
Foodworks
Highline Racewear
Ismail’s Building & Construction
LS Quarry
Matthew & Sons Drilling Services
Metro Tow
Outer Eastern Steel
Raslarr Engineering
Revegetation Victoria
S&N Builders
Smooth Suspension
Town & Country Tennis Courts
Tyrepower Alexandra
Wandin Heavy Haulage
Waverley Exhaust & Brake Centre

NOMINATIONS
SSA JUNIOR TOP STARS
Rye Orme – Alexandra 9
Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 19
Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23
Toby Parks – Alexandra 43
River Paterson – Alexandra 47
Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49
Harry Cecil – Nyora 57
Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62
James Oliver – Alexandra 63
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Riley Lawrence – Rosedale 66
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

SSA JUNIOR NEW STARS
Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27
Allie Erickson – Wangaratta 28
Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29
Isabelle Thornton – Avalon 45

VSC STANDARD SALOONS
Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8
Matt Davis – Nyora 14
Luke Collette – Alexandra 21
Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43
Dean Spring – Nyora 50
Robert Tatterson – Rosedale 61
Garry Evans – Wangaratta 62
Neil or Tracey Ingram – Nyora 67

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS
Tom Braz – Rosedale 14
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Noah Collette – Alexandra 221
Hayley Furmston – Alexandra 23
Damon Ingram – Nyora 43
River Paterson – Alexandra 47
Jordyn Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53
Kalani Garlick – Alexandra 63
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 65
Chase Ingram – Nyora 67
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Lee Beach – Victoria 1
Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4
Damien Miller – Alexandra 5
Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6
Steven Akil – Alexandra 8
Corey Lincoln – Alexandra 9
Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25
Travis Thorne – Nagambie 30
Jack Brennan = Alexandra 34
Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 38
Steve Kershaw – Alexandra 52
Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54
Kasey Garlick – Alexandra 62
Abbi Garlick – Alexandra 63
Robert Paterson – Alexandra 65
Danny Eastham – Alexandra 74
Luke Fallon – Alexandra 77
Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80
Josh Service – Alexandra 84
Robert Edwards – Alexandra 98
Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

VSC 1200 JUNIOR SEDANS
Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5
Sam Cherry – Alexandra 14
Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25
Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27
Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52
Will Fallon – Alexandra 77
Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

