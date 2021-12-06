Alexandra Speedway club resumes new season with race drivers keen to skid

Alexandra Speedway are very keen to open the gates this Saturday night, the first time after Covid protocols ended the 2020/21 season ahead of schedule and race drivers had been entering up to Sunday night with around seventy entrants locked in for Saturday nights racing.

Alexandra have scheduled Sports Sedans, Standard Saloons, Street Stocks, National Junior Sedans, Victorian Junior Sedans and Victorian 1200 Juniors as the competing classes.

With the national title for Speedway Sedan Australia Juniors at Alexandra this season a great field made of Alexandra club members and some visiting cars from Gippsland will provide terrific racing as drivers build up on their confidence and further develop their skills before the best Junior racers from across Australia arrive to compete for the nation’s biggest honour, to be national champion.

In Horsham on Saturday night just passed, Bree Simpson from Woori Yallock won the Top Star category feature event and she is one step ahead of the likes of Dylan Barrow, Linken Paterson from Healesville, Jayden Bryant, Jack Randall, James Oliver and Rhys Meakins from a nineteen car field. The developing New Star category of racers will have Jasmine Bryant who secured a podium step at Horsham on the weekend also.

The Standard Saloons have attracted a competitive field with Kacey Ingram second at Nyora this past Saturday night in the line-up against Matt Davis who finished fourth in the same race, Jaimi Barber a competitive Mansfield raised woman in the field and Garry Evans who travelled to Moama in New South Wales and finished on the podium at that venue. Evan’s is a track record holder at Alexandra and is going to be tough to beat.

Victorian Speedway Council Junior Sedans have Wandin’s Dylan Barrow competing in this class also and likely to be tough to defeat. Rhys Meakins, Damon Ingram, River Paterson and Jayden Bryant are just some of the drivers to watch.

Sports Sedans have their Victorian title at the Alexandra club this season and the current Victorian Champion Lee Beach is one of this week’s nominations. Against very strong competition from Damien Miller, Brendan Miller, Healesville racer Steve Kershaw, Luke Fallon and Josh Service, it is very hard to pick the eventual winner.

Rounding out all the classes on the programme is the 1200cc Junior Sedans. Arthur Hutchinson has been the form driver of the class. Giving Hutchinson a challenge will be Braiden Webster, Sam Cherry from Coldstream, Riley Taylor, Jack Kershaw and Alexandra student Will Fallon amongst other competitors.

The Speedway is at the end of Gordon Street Alexandra and action this Saturday night starts from 4pm, gates are open to the public from 12pm at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and disabled pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124.

Alexandra & District Speedway Club thanks its terrific season supporters;

Alexandra & Yea Pre-Mix

Alexandra Panels & Towing

Barca Trailers

Bendigo Bank

Campton Graphics

Donnaz Underground

Eastern Suburbs Locksmiths

Exhaust Fix Lilydale

Fallon’s Bus Services

Fineblade

Foodworks

Highline Racewear

Ismail’s Building & Construction

LS Quarry

Matthew & Sons Drilling Services

Metro Tow

Outer Eastern Steel

Raslarr Engineering

Revegetation Victoria

S&N Builders

Smooth Suspension

Town & Country Tennis Courts

Tyrepower Alexandra

Wandin Heavy Haulage

Waverley Exhaust & Brake Centre

NOMINATIONS

SSA JUNIOR TOP STARS

Rye Orme – Alexandra 9

Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 19

Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Harry Cecil – Nyora 57

Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62

James Oliver – Alexandra 63

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Riley Lawrence – Rosedale 66

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

SSA JUNIOR NEW STARS

Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27

Allie Erickson – Wangaratta 28

Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29

Isabelle Thornton – Avalon 45

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8

Matt Davis – Nyora 14

Luke Collette – Alexandra 21

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Dean Spring – Nyora 50

Robert Tatterson – Rosedale 61

Garry Evans – Wangaratta 62

Neil or Tracey Ingram – Nyora 67

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS

Tom Braz – Rosedale 14

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Noah Collette – Alexandra 221

Hayley Furmston – Alexandra 23

Damon Ingram – Nyora 43

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Jordyn Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53

Kalani Garlick – Alexandra 63

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 65

Chase Ingram – Nyora 67

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Lee Beach – Victoria 1

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Damien Miller – Alexandra 5

Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6

Steven Akil – Alexandra 8

Corey Lincoln – Alexandra 9

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Travis Thorne – Nagambie 30

Jack Brennan = Alexandra 34

Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 38

Steve Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54

Kasey Garlick – Alexandra 62

Abbi Garlick – Alexandra 63

Robert Paterson – Alexandra 65

Danny Eastham – Alexandra 74

Luke Fallon – Alexandra 77

Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80

Josh Service – Alexandra 84

Robert Edwards – Alexandra 98

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

VSC 1200 JUNIOR SEDANS

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Sam Cherry – Alexandra 14

Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25

Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27

Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson