Aaron Love steps up to race full season in Porsche Carrera Cup

Aaron Love will be racing a full season in Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia with Sonic Motor Racing Services in 2020.

The talented WA star impressed on his debut in a Cup Car at the Gold Coast last October and he is looking forward to taking on the streets of Adelaide this weekend.

“I am really looking forward to this year with the extra intensity and higher level of competition that Carrera Cup brings,” Aaron said.

“Having completed a successful year in GT3 Challenge Cup and a pleasing weekend in Gold Coast with Carrera Cup, it has really helped me to carry a bit of confidence heading into this year knowing what we are capable of doing.

“Obviously, it only being my second year of Porsche racing and my first year of Carrera Cup, we are not set on going out and trying to set the world on fire straight away.

“We have been and will continue to be more focused on gaining experience in the new series and at all the new tracks including the Adelaide street circuit this weekend.

“We are constantly trying to build on my confidence and knowledge of the car and how to maximise it.

“Come mid to late season when we are at tracks that I am familiar with and are by then more comfortable with the extra intensity, we will obviously be trying to push for better results up the front,” Love said.

Aaron wanted to thank all of his sponsors including: Barbagallo Motors Perth, Porsche Centre Perth, Cocos Restaurant South Perth, Vanhar Group, Performance Racegear and Ben Blackburn Racing.

Aaron also participated in the recent 2020 Training Camp with 1 Percent Performance and coach Josh Webb in Melbourne which helped to get him in the best possible condition for the physical demands of the Adelaide 500 street circuit.

You can catch Aaron Love and all of the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia action starting with:

Thursday Practice 1 at 10:55am

Thursday Practice 2 at 3:05pm

Friday Qualifying at 11:10am

Friday Race 1 at 3:40pm

Saturday Race 2 at 1:30pm

Sunday Race 3 at 11:10am

Races 2 and 3 are Live on Network Ten. Practice, Qualifying and Race 1 are on Fox Sports and Kayo.