A1 Engines Motorsport takes triple victory at Golden Power Series

A1 Engines Motorsport took a large team of thirty drivers to the third round of the Golden Power Series at the Albury Wodonga Kart Club over the weekend. A1 Engines Motorsport has had wins and podiums at both of the opening two rounds of the series and was looking to continue that over the weekend. With eleven classes out of thirteen having A1 Engines Motorsport power, the team were in for a busy and hectic weekend of racing.

Corey Arnett and Bodhi Bright took place in the KA3 Senor Medium class over the weekend looking to challenge for victory. Arnett was able to lead the charge in qualifying setting the fourth fastest time, with Bright not far behind in sixth spot. Arnett did a great job across the three heats coming away with two second placings and a third. Bright had an unfortunate DNF in heat two but raced on the edge of the top five in his other two races setting up the final. Arnett put in his best performance of the weekend getting to the lead by mid race and taking the round victory! Bright continued to push forward and improve his pace coming home in seventh spot overall grabbing some good points.

Cooper Synfield and Jedd Phillips used their A1 Engine Motorsport rockets to take on the competitive KA3 Senior class. Synfield led the way setting the fifteenth fastest time and making his way up as high as eighth spot in the heats. Phillips was just inside the top twenty and hovered around those spots in the opening two heats. Synfield, in a competitive class with multiple state championship level drivers, came home just outside the top ten overall in position twelve. Phillips had an unfortunate end to his weekend with DNF results in heat three and the final.

Marc Tune and Marty Golledge waved the flag for A1 Engines Motorsport in the TAG 125 Restricted Heavy class. Tune and Golledge were both able to qualify inside the top ten in position seven and nine. Tune moved into the top five across the heats and as high as third spot in the second heat. Golledge had a rough time with an eighth in heat two but two DNF results hurting his chances. In a fast paced and tough final, Tune was able to come home just outside the top five in seventh spot, with Golledge making his way inside the top ten in position nine overall!

Lucy Sidwell was the sole KA4 Junior Heavy driver using the A1 Engines Motorsport powerplant. Lucy qualified just outside the top ten in eleventh spot but had some horrid luck in the heat races. Sidwell had two DNF results and this put her to the rear of the grid in the final. Lucy never gave up and continued to push hard and came home in position eighteen overall. Sidwell will be keen to bounce back at the next round.

KA3 Senior Light had a five pronge A1 Engines Motorsport attack with Nicholas Trebilcock, Toby Callow, Zachary Thompson, James Ceveri and Harley Bright. A1 took the trifecta in qualifying with Trebilcock, Callow and Thompson coming home in the top three spots with Ceveri and Bright just outside the top ten. Callow and Thompson both took heat wins and Trebilcock a strong second showing the pace of the team. Ceveri worked his way up as high as seventh across the heats with Bright on the edge of the top ten in eleventh. Callow lead the way home for the team in the final, just missing victory in second spot. Thompson was able to round out the podium in third with Trebilcock just behind him in fourth. Ceveri came home inside the top ten in position ten with Bright coming home inside the top fifteen in position fifteen overall.

Phillip Stradbrook was the sole driver with A1 Engine Motorsport colors in the Victorian Combined Masters class. Stradbrook qualified on the front row and ran inside the top three in all three heats across the weekend. Phil looked on track for another third place in the final when the top two drivers made contact and allowed Stradbrook to come through and take victory!

Cadet 12 had the four-driver attack for A1 Engines Motorsport in Addyson Arnett, Jackson Brasher, Jenson Jobe and Merik Nesbitt. Brasher led the charge in qualifying landing himself in the top five with Nesbitt, Jobe and Arnett down in position twelve, eighteen and twenty-two. Brasher continued to lead the way in the heats with two top five finishes and a race victory. Nesbitt was as high as ninth in the heats, with Jobe and Arnett racing around the edge of the top twenty in the field. Brasher put in a superb performance in the final to come home in position four overall. Nesbitt crossed the line in position thirteen with Arnett right behind in position fourteen. Jobe had an unfortunate DNF result in the final ending the young drivers charge.

William Thompson, Kobie Wilson, Tanner Peters and Jedd Phillips strapped on the A1 Engines Motorsport power for the near thirty kart KA4 Junior Light. Thompson set the third fastest time in qualifying in a great start. Peters qualified inside the fifteen in position fourteen with Phillips and Wilson down in position twenty-six and twenty-seven. Thompson led the charge running in the top five in all heats. Peters, Phillips and Wilson all moved up places at stages throughout the heats showing good pace. Thompson while battling in the top five unfortunately was involved in an incident and came home just outside the top ten in position twelve overall. Phillips and Peters both put in good finals coming home in position sixteen and seventeen respectively, with Wilson just outside the top twenty in position twenty-three overall.

TAG 125 Restricted Light had the triple A1 Engines Motorsport attack in Rhys Kemp, Chloe Harmer and Ryan Dealy. Kemp put himself up on the front row of the grid with Dealy just outside the top five in seventh and Harmer just outside the top fifteen in sixteenth. Kemp had an unfortunate DNF in heat one but fought back for a fourth in heat two and a race win in heat three. Dealy made his way into the top five in two of the heats while Harmer was pushing the edge of the top ten. Kemp put in a superb drive in the final, coming home on the podium in second spot overall! Dealy came home just outside the top five in seventh and Harmer moved forward to position thirteen overall across the weekend.

Brendan McSwain, Kevin Walmsley and Harrison Darcy took on the TAG 125 Restricted Medium class with their A1 Engines Motorsport power. McSwain led the way qualifying in position eleven overall with Darcy and Walmsley not far behind in position fourteen and twenty respectively. McSwain was able to move into the top ten in all the heats with Darcy moving forward as high as twelfth and Walmsley as high as seventeenth. McSwain was able to come home in ninth position overall, from Darcy just outside the top ten in position thirteen. Walmsley had an unfortunate DNF result ending his weekend.

The final class of A1 Engines Motorsport power was TAG 125 Light with Liam Ford, Zachary Thompson and Zane Bright all taking their place. Ford and Thompson both qualified in the top three while Bright put himself inside the top fifteen. Thompson was able to take a heat win and run at the front while Ford also ran in the top two. Bright moved up in the opening heat but had two DNFs that hurt his chances. In a hectic final where both Ford and Thompson had chances of victory, Liam was able to make his way to the front of the field and take his second round win in three rounds. Thompson was able to come home on the podium in third spot with Bright having an unfortunate DNF to end his weekend.

Team owner and manager Brett Arnett spoke post weekend. “It was a massive weekend with thirty drivers for us. Three wins to Liam, Phil and Corey was a great result and we’re having some excellent results and improvements across all our drivers”. A1 Engines Motorsport will be back at the track this weekend for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship round.