A new dawn for Ian Boettcher Race Parts

Following the surprise retirement of long-time driver Darren Kane last month, the Ian Boettcher Race Parts team are proud to announce their new full-time Super Sedan driver in youngster Mitchell Gee.

The talented 23-year-old, from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, has recently made the move out of the 410 Sprintcar ranks and is now going to jump behind the wheel of the Qld # 36 Dominator car for the Ian Boettcher Race Parts team.

“It’s a huge honour to be selected as the new full-time driver for the Ian Boettcher Race Parts team and I know that I have massive shoes to fill by taking the place of Darren Kane, who will go down as one of the greatest Super Sedan drivers in history,” commented Gee.

“The decision to move out of Sprintcars and into Super Sedans was a massive one, but it’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to tackling and what makes it better is the opportunity to join the country’s best Super Sedan team.

“When it comes to early expectations for the team and I, I’m certainly not making this move to just make up the numbers, and I’m going to be doing as many practice nights as possible leading into the new season and I’d like to be somewhere within the top-10 contenders straight up and then can take everything from there.”

The surname Gee is synonymous within the Super Sedan ranks, with Mitchell’s dad Michael being a former National Title holder (2007) and two-time Queensland Title winner (2005 and 2006) after running from the late 1990s and well into the early 2000s.

Ian Boettcher Race Parts co-director Greg Boettcher is excited about the new direction with Gee taking over the reins of the team’s Super Sedan.

“Mitchell is a young driver with a lot of enthusiasm and the talent to match, as he has proven in 410 Sprintcars by winning 14 feature races in five seasons including a Queensland Title, and those were definitely some of the main reasons we signed him up as our driver,” he enthused.

“After 15 successful seasons with Darren Kane as our driver, we are all looking forward to the new challenge of working with a young driver in Mitchell and our goal is to help him develop into a front-running contender.

“Apart from Mitchell’s talent as a driver, he is very enthusiastic when it comes to the learnings of a race car and its setups, and he is also very knowledgeable of the drivers around him and how they perform out on the track, so it makes him an all-around student of the game.”

It has also been confirmed that the team’s former driver Darren Kane, who remains as an Ian Boettcher Race Parts employee during the week, is going to be acting in a mentoring role for Gee during his move into Super Sedans.

Heading into their first season together, the Ian Boettcher Race Parts team and Gee are going to be developing their Gen 5 Dominator Super Sedan during the off season in readiness for them first hitting the track in September.