99motorsport commit to RX8 Cup – New year, new car, new driver

This weekend at Phillip Island will mark 99motorsport’s first event in RX8 Cup Series. Fielding a new car for Thomas Duncan, the usual faces of former Supercar Driver Marcus LaDelle and Team Manager Tom Cusumano will guide Duncan through his first season in cars.

Forming 99motorsport mid-season last year after a dominant display at Morgan Park, post-lockdown their attention was focused on Marcus’s Toyota 86 campaign.

With the 2022 season kicking off this weekend, it’s been all hands on deck to get not only a new car prepared, but also a rookie driver up to speed.

“It’s been a pretty chaotic January to be honest. Three test days for Tom and rebuilding the car after only getting it the first week of January has certainly been a press, but we got it done” LaDelle said.

Marcus added “Bringing Tom up to speed has been a good challenge, but he has significant simulator experience as well as a few years racing karts. He took to it really well and made great progress, we’re looking forward to the weekend”

Tom and 99motorsport will be on track Saturday and Sunday at Phillip Island. Stay tuned on Socials for all updates.

Stephen McLaine

RX8 Cup Series