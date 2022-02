The Porsche 944 Challenge is excited to announce a new naming rights sponsor to start off the 2022 Championship Season, with 888 Home Loans coming on board as a partner for the 2022 season. The 888 Home Loans branding will feature prominently on all cars throughout the year starting with the first round at Sandown in 9 days time.

Entering its fourth year of continuous sponsorship with Improved Production Racing Victoria, and more recently the Victorian State Race Series in the 2021 season, the team at 888 Home Loans decided it was time to expand its presence within the VSRS community as they not only continue their sponsorship with the IPRA category but commence support of the Excel series along with the Porsche 944 Challenge.

944 Challenge Club President Mark Taubitz had this to say:

‘888 Home Loans have been continually increasing their support of Grass Roots Motorsport in Victoria in the last couple of years, and we are proud that Cameron and the team at 888 Home Loans chose the Porsche 944 Challenge Series as an avenue to expand their sponsorship for the 2022 Season. We will be proud to wear their colours during the year! We can’t wait until Round 1 next weekend in what promises to be a fantastic season. While we will be lacking a few entries at this Round, we look forward to having 20+ cars on track for Round 2 and the rest of the season.

The Porsche 944 Challenge welcome Triple 8 Home Loans team to the 944 Challenge Association, joining the existing loyal and valuable portfolio of existing series sponsors with Porsche Cars Australia, Advance Fitness, AVi Technology, Smiths TMP, Seat Time Race Solutions and Poolmaster Bayside all continuing their support of the series into the 2022 Season as well as our partners Yokohama & Traction Tyres, V-Sport, Racefuels and Raceline Racewear.