41st Australian Compact Speedcar title all set to go, fire up for Wangaratta

By Media Release

Thursday 24th March, 2022 - 9:17am

This Saturday night the Australian Compact Speedcar title takes centre stage at Wangaratta City Raceway and competitors from right across the eastern seaboard from Queensland down to local Victorians have entered, in fact thirty drivers in total in what will be the 41st edition of the big event.

Victorian Vice President Mark Hutchinson and Secretary Lynne Hutchinson have once again come onboard as the naming rights sponsor just as they did for the recent Victorian state title. Therefore the title will be known as the ‘Associated Powder Coating Australian Compact Speedcar Championship’.

Bringing a professional edge to the event DMT Sports Media will provide the voice for the event and work in tandem with Ash Media as the event will be live streamed introducing what the class hopes is new fans and new potential drivers and sponsors to the class.

This championship is significant with once again the Queenslanders part of the Australian national scene, and despite the current state fuel prices in the nation it’s a tremendous effort from the four Queenslanders making the trip down.

Eleven drivers from New South Wales and one from Canberra are also entered and fuel is not any cheaper for them either, just the distance to travel and again the Victorian club is grateful for their support, add to sixteen interstate competitors the fourteen local drivers from the Garden state, and you have a barnstormer of a championship for those race fans at Wangaratta City Raceway on Saturday seeing it, hearing it, and smelling it live.

$1000 is up for grabs to the eventual winner and prize money will be paid back to fifteenth. It is pleasing that the current Australian, New South Wales and ACT champion Mark Heaton will defend his title and amongst his challengers will be Victorian champion and Queensland Champion Justin Paull, himself a former national champion.

Any number of drivers have a claim on a top five result not limited to however including Craig Hickey, Louis Rodriguez, Harry Stewart, Matt O’Neil, Andrew Parkes, Kyle Sharpe, Alan Day, and Michael Conway.

A sensational championship is assured.

The Victorian Compact Speedcar Club also acknowledge other supporters that have come onboard to contribute to the event including;
Ripper Plastering
Cazberg Earthworks
Kangaroo Lake Caravan Park
Ripper Sticker
Kay Mainline Augers and Core Barrels
Trevor Perry Chassis
Cordina’s Contracting
Australian Compact Speedcar Association

These sponsors are fully behind the push for success that the Victorian club is embarking on. The club has stepped up its media presence in recent seasons and has impressed in competition at a number of new tracks or returning supportive tracks of the class.

THE NOMINATIONS FOR THE ASSOCIATED POWER COATING AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Mark Heaton – Australia 1
Craig Hickey – New South Wales 2
Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6
Mark Cecil – Victoria 7
Glen Wiles – Victoria 9
Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11
Harry Stewart – Queensland 11
Justin Paull – Victoria 12
Andrew Parkes – Queensland 14
Tania Hallett – Victoria 15
Nathan Caddy – Victoria 19
Joe Lostich – Victoria 22
Chris Curren – Victoria 23
Matt Papa – Victoria 25
Daniel Brown – New South Wales 27
Matt Wark – New South Wales 30
Andrew Wiles – Victorian 32
Cheyne Williams – New South Wales 33
Gavin Cooper – Victoria 34
Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34
Matt O’Neill – Queensland 38
Andrew Coppock – New South Wales 43
Ben Fairfax – New South Wales 44
Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46
Rod Saville – New South Wales 59
Richard Treanor – Queensland 63
Shaun Robinson – New South Wales 73
Alan Day – New South Wales 75
Con Buurveld – Australian Capital Territory 76
Michael Conway – Victoria 77

The event can be found via the Victorian Compact Speedcar Clubs social media pages www.facebook.com/viccompacts. We ask fans to like the page to continue to follow the Victorian Club.

