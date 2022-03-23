41st Australian Compact Speedcar title all set to go, fire up for Wangaratta

This Saturday night the Australian Compact Speedcar title takes centre stage at Wangaratta City Raceway and competitors from right across the eastern seaboard from Queensland down to local Victorians have entered, in fact thirty drivers in total in what will be the 41st edition of the big event.

Victorian Vice President Mark Hutchinson and Secretary Lynne Hutchinson have once again come onboard as the naming rights sponsor just as they did for the recent Victorian state title. Therefore the title will be known as the ‘Associated Powder Coating Australian Compact Speedcar Championship’.

Bringing a professional edge to the event DMT Sports Media will provide the voice for the event and work in tandem with Ash Media as the event will be live streamed introducing what the class hopes is new fans and new potential drivers and sponsors to the class.

This championship is significant with once again the Queenslanders part of the Australian national scene, and despite the current state fuel prices in the nation it’s a tremendous effort from the four Queenslanders making the trip down.

Eleven drivers from New South Wales and one from Canberra are also entered and fuel is not any cheaper for them either, just the distance to travel and again the Victorian club is grateful for their support, add to sixteen interstate competitors the fourteen local drivers from the Garden state, and you have a barnstormer of a championship for those race fans at Wangaratta City Raceway on Saturday seeing it, hearing it, and smelling it live.

$1000 is up for grabs to the eventual winner and prize money will be paid back to fifteenth. It is pleasing that the current Australian, New South Wales and ACT champion Mark Heaton will defend his title and amongst his challengers will be Victorian champion and Queensland Champion Justin Paull, himself a former national champion.

Any number of drivers have a claim on a top five result not limited to however including Craig Hickey, Louis Rodriguez, Harry Stewart, Matt O’Neil, Andrew Parkes, Kyle Sharpe, Alan Day, and Michael Conway.

A sensational championship is assured.

The Victorian Compact Speedcar Club also acknowledge other supporters that have come onboard to contribute to the event including;

Ripper Plastering

Cazberg Earthworks

Kangaroo Lake Caravan Park

Ripper Sticker

Kay Mainline Augers and Core Barrels

Trevor Perry Chassis

Cordina’s Contracting

Australian Compact Speedcar Association

These sponsors are fully behind the push for success that the Victorian club is embarking on. The club has stepped up its media presence in recent seasons and has impressed in competition at a number of new tracks or returning supportive tracks of the class.

THE NOMINATIONS FOR THE ASSOCIATED POWER COATING AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Mark Heaton – Australia 1

Craig Hickey – New South Wales 2

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Mark Cecil – Victoria 7

Glen Wiles – Victoria 9

Louis Rodriguez – Victoria 11

Harry Stewart – Queensland 11

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Andrew Parkes – Queensland 14

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Nathan Caddy – Victoria 19

Joe Lostich – Victoria 22

Chris Curren – Victoria 23

Matt Papa – Victoria 25

Daniel Brown – New South Wales 27

Matt Wark – New South Wales 30

Andrew Wiles – Victorian 32

Cheyne Williams – New South Wales 33

Gavin Cooper – Victoria 34

Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34

Matt O’Neill – Queensland 38

Andrew Coppock – New South Wales 43

Ben Fairfax – New South Wales 44

Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46

Rod Saville – New South Wales 59

Richard Treanor – Queensland 63

Shaun Robinson – New South Wales 73

Alan Day – New South Wales 75

Con Buurveld – Australian Capital Territory 76

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

