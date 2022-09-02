2022 NSW Supersports calendar adjusted following Wakefield Park closure

The sad loss of Wakefield Park meant that Round 4 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship on September 17 had to be scrapped, and this started a hectic process of searching for a replacement round to keep the NSW Supersports year to five rounds.

One at Sydney Motorsport Park was on the verge of being announced, but that fell through at the last moment.

As a result, what was originally Round 5 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park on Saturday October 29 will become Round 4, and at the same time, it becomes the Grand Final of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship.

The loss of the second last round of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship means that there is now only one opportunity for all twenty-four New South Wales Supersports competitors to improve their positions, with a showdown between pointscore leader, Mark Brame in his Class 1 Radical SR3, and Peter White in his Class 2 First Neon Radical SR8, being the highlight, with Peter needing to win all three races, and have things not go perfectly for Mark, for him to win the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship.

New South Wales Supersports are the fastest State based racing class in Australia, with lap times equivalent and faster than Supercars, so the racing is always the fastest and closest.

Anyone who would like to come along to the Grand Final of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship will be welcome to as our guest, with tickets to Sydney Motorsport Park being provided.

Simply contact Darren Barlow on 0439 044 128, visit Facebook Supersports Racing New South Wales Australia and message them with your details, or visit https://www.supersportsracing.com.au/ and email with your details.