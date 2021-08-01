2021 Victorian 6 Hour Relay has been rescheduled.

The Victorian 6 Hour Relay at Phillip Island is back on again in 2021 with entries now open on the 6 Hour website.

After having to postpone the 2021 Victorian 6 Hour Relay at Phillip Island which was due to run on the 31st July 1st August the organisers are now happy to say that they have been able to negotiate a new date with the Phillip Island Circuit.

The rescheduled date is 28th & 29th August and entries have been re-opened on the 6-hour web site www.6hourrelay.com.au for teams that may be available due to the new date.

For more details go to the 6 Hour web site or contact [email protected]