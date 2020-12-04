2021 Thunder Sports Cup, Australia’s first national motorsport series with hybrid rules

Yep that’s right… the amazing crew at the AASA have helped us with a first in Australia! A national series rule book a that includes hybrid drivelines!

This is big! And it will keep racing viable into the future! Imagine a bolt on 110kw boost in power that comes from collecting energy under brakes!

Or a driveline combination of a screaming worked 200kw Suzuki Hayabusa engine and gearbox with the output shaft going through a 200kw Tesla Model 3 driveline. All the noise, all the sequential gear changes, 400+kw of power in a light weight package that uses waste energy to make you go faster.

The Hybrid section will keep us relevant into the future, and creates another option on how to go fast in the cars you build!

We are not talking about racing Toyota Prius’, nor are we talking about everyone having to change, upgrade or spend loads of money. Hybrid simply provides another way to make power and can be similar in cost to doing a Turbo conversion, an LS swap, or any other type of crazy combination you can think of. The combinations are already almost endless, so Hybrid opens up the door to even more competitors already messing about with EV conversions.

The rules are written in such a way that a Hybrid vehicle should produce a similar lap time to a Non-Hybrid vehicle with similar power. There are of-course limits to what you can do with a Hybrid drive-line written into the rules so we can maintain awesome on track battles and action. They won’t have a traction advantage, or a weight advantage.

We are really excited about these rules and the crazy vehicle combinations that will develop as a result. These rules should hopefully aid you to build what you want to build and go fast the way you want to go fast!