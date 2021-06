With Qualifying and three racers in one day and into the night this Saturday, the pace will be hot in for both classes

With 26 x 1600’s and 10 x 1200’s cars from NSW, Vic, S.A and a contingent from W.A. whose drivers lead the series.

Championship Leaders are-

1600

1st Dave Cailsey WA

2nd Rod Lisson WA

3rd Wade Mclean TAS

1200

1st Stephen Butcher NSW

2nd Mathew Bialek SA

3rd Franz Esterbauer WA

This is the third round of the 4 round 2021 series with the final round at The Bend 18/19th September.

If you require further info please contact the Category Administrator: Stephen Butcher.