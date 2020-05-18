LATEST

Chahda signs up for Supercars Eseries > View

Monaco reveals provisional date for 2021 Grand Prix > View

FIA: F1 can manage positive COVID-19 tests > View

Perkins puts hand up for Courtney co-drive > View

GRM building new Monaro for Bathurst International > View

Formula Ford calls for EOIs for July round at The Bend > View

Historic Leyburn Sprints cancelled for 2020 > View

VIDEO: Tempers flare at Triple Eight in Bathurst 12 Hour heat > View

Ex-Ducati boss: Calmer Stoner would have won at least two more titles > View

Supercars confident New Zealand round ‘will be achievable’ > View

Brown: Alonso a ‘no-brainer’ for Renault > View

ON THIS DAY: May 19 > View

Home » News Extra » Esports » 2020 Command Digital Signage Procar GT eChampionship

2020 Command Digital Signage Procar GT eChampionship

Tuesday 19th May, 2020 - 9:16am

Share:

LinkedIn

Doadrift eSports & Blend Line TV are proud to announce the second season of the 2020 Command Digital Signage Procar GT eChampionship!

Every round will be live broadcast thanks to Mantic Clutch across the Doadrift Esports (Facebook & Twitch http://www.twitch.tv/doadrift), Mantic Clutch, BLEND LINE TV and Oztrack pages!

Alongside that there’s over $800 of prizes available to competitors, with seven variety of cars in GTE and GT3 competition.

10 big rounds ahead!
Full schedule:
ROUND 1 (May 19th): Phillip Island GP Circuit
ROUND 2 (May 26th): Silverstone Circuit
ROUND 3 (June 2nd): Daytona Road Circuit
ROUND 4 (June 9th): Circuit of the Americas
ROUND 5 (June 16th): Spa-Francorchamps
ROUND 6 (June 23rd): Circuit de Barcelona
ROUND 7 (June 30th): Road America
ROUND 8 (July 7th): Watkins Glen
ROUND 9 (July 14th): Monza
ROUND 10 (July 21st): Sebring

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com