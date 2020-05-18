Doadrift eSports & Blend Line TV are proud to announce the second season of the 2020 Command Digital Signage Procar GT eChampionship!

Every round will be live broadcast thanks to Mantic Clutch across the Doadrift Esports (Facebook & Twitch http://www.twitch.tv/doadrift), Mantic Clutch, BLEND LINE TV and Oztrack pages!

Alongside that there’s over $800 of prizes available to competitors, with seven variety of cars in GTE and GT3 competition.

10 big rounds ahead!

Full schedule:

ROUND 1 (May 19th): Phillip Island GP Circuit

ROUND 2 (May 26th): Silverstone Circuit

ROUND 3 (June 2nd): Daytona Road Circuit

ROUND 4 (June 9th): Circuit of the Americas

ROUND 5 (June 16th): Spa-Francorchamps

ROUND 6 (June 23rd): Circuit de Barcelona

ROUND 7 (June 30th): Road America

ROUND 8 (July 7th): Watkins Glen

ROUND 9 (July 14th): Monza

ROUND 10 (July 21st): Sebring