Supercars drivers to race at NZ charity speedway meet

A host of big-name Kiwi Supercars drivers will compete in the Superstock Charity Invitational this weekend at Rotorua’s Paradise Valley Speedway.

The list of ‘celebrity’ drivers includes four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, 2023 Great Race winner Richie Stanaway, Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner, and Walkinshaw Andretti United rookie Ryan Wood.

World Rally Championship event winner Hayden Paddon and Carrera Cup Asia title winner Chris van der Drift are also part of the celebrity contingent, along with Steve Williams, Lance Hughes, Cole Armstrong, Aaron Slight, Fanga Dan, and Darren Kelly.

Williams himself, the former caddie to legendary golfer Tiger Woods and a long-time supporter of speedway in New Zealand, has put the meeting on to raise money for Ronald McDonald House and the Starship Hospital charity.

The celebrity contingent will contest three races on each night of the event, Friday and Saturday, with the meeting to also feature stockcars and ministocks.

Stanaway will be in action on home soil just days after he was at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Gulf 12 Hours, his first competitive outing with his new Supercars team, Grove Racing.

Heimgartner finished a career-best seventh in the 2023 Supercars Championship while Wood’s performance in his rookie Super2 campaign saw him land promotion to WAU’s top-tier programme in 2024.

Action at Paradise Valley Speedway starts on Friday night at 19:00 local time.