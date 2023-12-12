Newscast: Is there a twist to Supercars’ Qatar plan?

An appearance for Supercars at next year’s Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix could come with a twist, according to the latest episode of the Speedcafe Newscast.

There’s been speculation for some weeks that attention has turned from Supercars joining the Singapore GP night race support program to the undercard of the also-under-lights Qatar GP.

The latest Speedcafe Newcast podcast reveals that the plan is now for a 12-car demonstration at the Lusial circuit, which will host the penultimate round of the 2024 F1 world championship.

A half-field contingent staging demonstration runs would overcome cost and contract restrictions.

Returning to NZ next year, Supercars is looking to an alignment with F1 to expand overseas in 2025, aiming to increase from 12 to 15 or 16 rounds.

The 2024 calendar ends early, leaving room for a non-championship appearance at the November 29-December 1 Qatar GP.

The latest Speedcafe Newscast also looks at the historic Gen3 wind tunnel testing in America, which will shape next year’s Supercars racing.

There’s also analysis of the Formula 1 ‘scandal’ involving Susie and Toto Wolff.

It’s all in the latest episode, presented by racing authority Mark Fogarty.