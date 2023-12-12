Harris Brothers with Wall Racing for TCR in 2024

Twin brothers Brad and Will Harris will return to Wall Racing for a full second season in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series.

Brad Harris is expected to race the new Honda Civic Type R FL5. The car was purchased after it was raced in the two Australian legs of the Kumho TCR World Tour by Nestor Girolami.

“I learnt the ropes last year, and now we’ll see what we can do,” he said.

“We knew the Gen 2 car from Honda would be an upgrade, and we had a great opportunity to buy the car before it was brought over for Nestor (Girolami) to race in the final two rounds. We learnt a lot from Nestor across the World Tour rounds.

“I wasn’t expecting 2023 to go as well as it did, especially at Queensland Raceway, that was a bit of a shock to the system. We’re still learning a lot, particularly in qualifying, so it’s just a case of trying to put it all together in 2024 and hopefully it comes together nicely.”

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the TCR. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

He finished the season 12th after the missed the Sandown round due to a prior commitment. His best round was at Queensland Raceway. He was 10th in Race 1 which meant a pole position in the reverse top 10 start for Race 2. He was able to fend of his more seasoned rivals to win and then place third in the last race.

Will Harris made his debut in the second last round of TCR Australia at Race Sydney. He will step into the FK7 car that Brad raced last year. Like his brother, Will came from RX8 Cup and a Suzuki Swift in the under 1.6lt class of Improved Production.

“There’s plenty more left in the car and the driver,” said Will Harris.

“The more laps you do, the more confident you get. By mid-season I think we should be on the ball. It’s great to learn and work with Brad, especially on the data side which is new to both of us. Working as a team is the best way forward, even with a little brotherly rivalry.”

The brothers will join 2022 TCR Australia champion Tony D’Alberto who recently renewed his association with Wall Racing for 2024. The outfit is the first team to formally confirm their lineup for the fifth year of TCR Australia.

“Having the experience of David Wall and Tony D’Alberto is more than helpful, being able to learn on their knowledge and just ask all the questions,” Will added.

Round 1 takes place at Sandown Raceway from February 9-11, as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.