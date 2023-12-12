Bumper events calendar for The Bend next year

Superbikes, Super Trofeo, Drag Racing and a reinvigorated Bend Classic will be the featured events in what will be a packed calendar at the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend in 2024.

The venue will play host to the final round of the Australian Superbike Championship for the third year in a row on November 8-10.

For the second year in row, international promoter Top Speed will return for a round of Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia on June 7-9. This time the series will be joined at the long weekend event by the reborn Australian Formula 4 Championship, Formula Open and Radical Cup Australia.

Other events on the circuit included the Shannons SpeedSeries at the end of May which will include TCR Australia, National Trans Am, Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT World Challenge, GT4 and Sports Sedans.

The Dragway at The Bend calendar will have three rounds of the National Drag Racing Championship with Nitro Funny Cars on the January 13-14 Festival State Nationals. Top Fuel will head up the River Bend Nationals on April 5-7, and the Spring Nationals on October 18-20.

The Dragway is set to host over 80 days of activity across the year made up of Off-Street Meetings, Track Championships, Test ‘N’ Tunes, Jamboree and more.

Over 300 days of on-track activity are scheduled on the circuit. The Driver Experience Program is set to expand in participation again alongside visits from car manufacturers such as Audi, Porsche, Ferrari, Toyota, Maserati and Mitsubishi during the year.

“2024 will mark our biggest year by far with the Dragway at The Bend set for its first full year of operation, alongside another full calendar on the main motor racing circuit,” said Shell V-Power Motorsport CEO Alistair MacDonald.

The venue has expanded its annual Event Pass to include all its promoted events at its new Dragway and the motor racing circuit, which will offer great value for race fans and eventgoers. The final day to order the 2024 Event Pass to arrive in time for Christmas is Tuesday, December 12.