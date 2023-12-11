Webster wins in India and extends F4 points lead

With victory in the third and penultimate round, Australian Cooper Webster leads the inaugural Indian F4 Championship.

At the Madras International Circuit in Chennai, Webster who was runner in in the Australian Gold Star, won three of the five races and placed fourth in the other two.

The result followed his impressive second round outing where he was first and second in the first two races – the latter a reverse grid – before the third was stopped due to rain. He was third at the time.

Because of extreme weather the scheduled races on Chennai’s new street circuit were relocated to the permanent track that all other Indian F4 rounds have taken place at with extra races added.

Webster was fastest in both qualifying sessions before he dominated the first event, winning by 7.25s ahead of Rishon Rajeev and the United Kingdom’s Akshay Bohra.

In the second race, with the top six reversed, Shahan Ali Mohsin won from pole ahead Rajeev and Bohra. Webster was forced to start from pitlane due to an oil sensor issue and charged through to finish fourth.

Race 3 went to Webster by just under a second to Bohra and Rajeev. Fellow Aussie Jack Taylor was fourth after he ninth and eighth in the preceding outings.

The next race was another reverse top six with Alex Sawer on from pole position for his first race win. Mohsin was second from Bohra as Webster made up two places for fourth in front of Taylor.

Webster was dominant in the last where he won by 20s over Rajeev and Bohra. Sawer was fourth while Taylor finished eighth.

Webster sits on top of the points with 208.5, well clear of the first ever Indian F4 race winner Bohra on 168 while Talor sits seventh. The final round is scheduled for December 16-17.