Supercars stars to race STM Mercedes at Bathurst 12 Hour

Scott Taylor Motorsport looks to have locked a high-profile, all-Pro driver line-up in for the 2024 Repco Bathurst 12 Hour.

The squad is set to once again field a Mercedes-AMG in the round-the-clock enduro, however this time it will step up to an outright program.

The STM Merc will be shared by Craig Lowndes, Thomas Randle and Cam Waters.

Lowndes is no stranger to STM having raced for the squad at the past two Bathurst 12 Hours.

In 2022 he, Taylor, Geoff Emery and Alex Davison combined to win Class C in a Carrera Cup car, before the foursome shifted into a Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG for the 2023 race, although they didn’t see the finish.

For both of those races the STM entries carried support for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Waters, meanwhile, has two Bathurst 12 Hour starts to his name, his debut coming in a Strakka Racing Mercedes back in 2018, before he teamed up with Tony Bates and David Reynolds in an Audi in 2022.

For Randle the deal will mark a debut in the Bathurst 12 Hour race, which takes place just days before the Supercars season opener at the same circuit.

Waters and Randle will form the line-up for the streamlined two-car Tickford Racing outfit in Supercars next season, although that it yet to be formally announced, as complications with Declan Fraser’s exit from the team are ironed out.