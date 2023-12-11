Monster tipped for bigger Supercars presence

Monster Energy is in line to replace Red Bull as the official energy drink partner of the Repco Supercars Championship.

Speedcafe sources have indicated that a change in the energy partnership is in the works as Monster looks to increase its Supercars spend.

That would see it dovetail its naming rights backing of the Cam Waters entry at Tickford Racing with the series sponsorship.

Red Bull has long been the energy drinks partner of Supercars as well as the co-naming rights backer of Triple Eight along with Ampol.

Monster, meanwhile, came into the series as the major backer of Waters’ car when Tickford promoted him from Super2 to the main game in 2016 and has backed the #6 entry ever since.

There have been some curiosities to the Monster backing of late, though, due to a crackdown on licensing from the US-based parent company.

Waters merchandise sold by Tickford this year doesn’t feature any Monster branding, while Tickford’s model car partner Authentic Collectables was forced to discontinue all replicas of the #6 Mustang.

Monster has history as a series partner, having been the naming rights backer of the NASCAR Cup Series from 2017 to 2019.

The brand now backs Ty Gibbs in the NASCAR Cup Series and Riley Herbst in the Xfinity Series.

Monster has also backed the Mercedes Formula 1 team since 2010, but will switch its support to McLaren as of next season.