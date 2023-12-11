Mercedes wins, Habul misses podium in Gulf 12 Hours

GruppeM won the Gulf 12 Hours, helping Mercedes-AMG to seal the Intercontinental GT Challenge manufacturers’ title.

Kenny Habul, back in action for the first time since an injury at Spa, just missed out on a Pro-Am podium at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Habul and co-drivers Martin Konrad, Dominik Baumann, and Philip Ellis saw their second-place running #75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG spin, pit, and stop on track in the last 16 minutes of the race.

The #75 SunEnergy1 team had a strong race and was in contention for a podium after a tremendous two-hour opening stint by Habul.

Disaster struck early for the #4 Grove Racing/EBM Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of Speedseries. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Brenton Grove started the race and had the #4 battling for the lead at the end of his stint.

Stephen Grove took over and, after a Full Course Caution, lost control of the car under braking with cold tyres and made heavy contact with two barriers in Turn 1.

He was not seriously harmed but the Grove entry was out of the race.

Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, and Mikael Grenier started from pole in the #99 GruppeM Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo and took the victory to claim the manufacturers’ championship.

The #99 Mercedes-AMG headed to the pits after the opening lap to serve the first of 10 mandatory 100-second timed stops.

The entire Pro field executed the same strategy. This resulted in Pro-Am and Am teams leading the first half of the race.

The #99 trio battled back from going a lap down after a slow pit stop due a wheel issue.

Grenier was able to put the car back on the lead lap near the halfway mark of the race.

The #99 Mercedes caught a break when the race-leading #14 2 Seas Mercedes made a brake change under a Full Course Yellow.

The #46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 trio of Valentino Rossi, Nick Yelloly, and Dries Vanthoor inherited the lead with a little more than four hours remaining in the race.

Rossi held the lead over the #99 until a broken pedal box and slow pit stop gave the lead to the #99 Mercedes with less than three-and-a-half hours left.

The #99 held off the #46 BMW, with the help of a five-second penalty handed to Vanthoor, to claim the victory by 12.811s and clinch the manufacturers’ title.

The #14 Mercedes driven by Jules Gounon, Fabian Schiller and Maximilian Goetz crossed the line in third place.

The podium gave Gounon the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli drivers’ champion.

The #21 Car Collection Motorsport Porsche of Constantin Dressler, Dustin Blattner and Joel Sturm were the Am-class winners and a fifth place overall finish.

The #27 Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 Evo driven by Rob Bell, Ollie Millroy and Mark Radcliffe took the Pro-Am class victory and finished sixth overall.

The series is back in action at the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour on February 16-18.