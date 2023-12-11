Super3 star McLeod linked to PremiAir

Super3 front-runner Cameron McLeod has been linked to PremiAir Racing for a tilt at the 2024 Supercars enduros and Dunlop Super2 Series.

McLeod was a star in the third tier of Supercars in 2023, winning eight times and qualifying on pole position nine times (in class) out of 12 races, in a Nissan Altima.

Twin mishaps in Round 4 at Sandown meant he would ultimately only finish third in the series standings, but his exploits saw him voted the Mike Kable Young Gun as part of the Supercars Gala Awards.

The third-generation driver enjoyed a handful of laps in a Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB Commodore during a pre-Adelaide test day in the car being vacated by Ryan Wood, who has been promoted to that outfit’s Repco Supercars Championship programme.

However, multiple sources have told Speedcafe that McLeod will join forces with the Peter Xiberras-owned PremiAir in 2024.

It is set to either field him in Super2 or at least prepare his entry, noting that Xiberras also owns several Triple Eight Race Engineering-built ZB Commodores.

There is talk also that the soon-to-be 19-year-old will drive one of its Chevrolet Camaros in next year’s Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, although that deal may not yet be locked in.

While McLeod has not yet even started a round in Super2, recent changes to driver eligibility for the Championship mean he would be permitted to contest the enduros as soon as next year.

The Queenslander would need only have completed three rounds in the Super2 class prior to the Sandown 500, an event which includes Round 4 of Super2/Super3 on the undercard, given he finished in the top three (third) in this year’s Super3 Series.

Cameron McLeod is the son of Ryan McLeod, who was the pole-sitter for the very first Super2 race back in 2000 and a race winner that season.

The teenager’s grandfather, Peter McLeod, won the Great Race with Peter Brock and David Parsons in 1987.

“I was born into it,” said Cameron of his interest in motorsport as he received his Mike Kable award at Supercars’ gala dinner in Adelaide, last month.

“I didn’t really have an option. It’s in my blood.

“Obviously, I want to continue my granddad’s steps and win the Bathurst 1000; that’d be awesome.

“Just to race in Supercars in general, it’s going to be awesome, so that’s what we’re chipping away at, so I’m going to keep pushing until I get there.”

He added, “Obviously, we’re pushing Super2.

“My goal is Supercars so next step obviously is Super2.

“We’re obviously going to keep pushing until we get there.”

PremiAir has not entered Super2 previously, while it called upon Dylan O’Keeffe and Jonathon Webb to co-drive with James Golding and Tim Slade respectively at this years enduros.

Meanwhile, WAU has thus far confirmed incumbent Zach Bates for one of its two Super2 entries in 2024.