Bottas demands ‘big steps over the winter’ with new car

Valtteri Bottas is hopeful of seeing “big steps over the winter” with what will be “a completely new car” ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

In its final days as Alfa Romeo before a rebranding ahead of Audi’s arrival in F1 in 2026, the team will undergo a transitional period before hitting the track in pre-season testing in Bahrain in February with a different car concept.

Team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi recently confirmed to Speedcafe that next year’s car will be all-new after hitting the end of the developmental road with its current machinery.

“We brought upgrades pretty consistently all through the year, like any team,” said Bottas, regarding the development of the C43. “Some were decent steps, some minor but we didn’t find anything big. It’s been steady progress but that’s not enough.

“Meanwhile, some other teams found big steps, new concepts, innovative things. Some might be copying other teams but we just made steady progress. In this sport, that’s not always enough.

“Ultimately, the biggest thing was how the car was born. It was born better than last year’s car but not better enough. That’s just how it goes. There was not one thing that was lacking.”

The team is under new technical director leadership following the arrival of James Key at the start of September.

Key has been instrumental in leading an overhaul of the technical department and with it the implementation of a new car.

“I feel like with the new people that we have, including James, there seems to be stuff happening,” said Bottas.

“He’s obviously got lots of knowledge from even this year’s McLaren, so there’s good information coming from different people, which is good to see, and that’s what we needed.

“I’m really pleased we’re trying to think a bit outside the box now, with all the new people we have on board, and that will be coming on board.

“At this point, from what I’ve seen (of the new car), I’m happy because there are differences, and that’s what we need.

“There are many question marks, it’s still early days, but at least we’re seeing progress. The last few weeks have actually been quite productive at the factory.”

After finishing sixth in the constructors’ championship last season, Alfa Romeo slipped to ninth this year, with Bottas scoring just 10 points compared to his 49 in 2022, and 10th place in the drivers’ standings.

As to the areas of performance he wants to see improved, he said: “In this sport, with the margins we have, it’s everything.

“There’s nothing fundamental but the good thing is we do have a completely new car with some new ideas with new people in the team and that’s exactly what we need now. So we need to make big steps over the winter. That’s the key.”