Susie Wolff suffers online abuse after ‘not good enough’ FIA probe

Susie Wolff has accused the FIA of lacking transparency and accountability in its handling of a conflict of interests scandal that has resulted in her receiving online abuse.

Following what has been a turbulent week for the Wolffs, with F1 Academy managing director Susie and Mercedes team principal Toto in the firing line, the FIA announced on Thursday its Compliance Department would not be pursuing the matter.

That was announced just over 48 hours after the FIA had issued a statement saying it was “aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel”.

The Wolffs were swiftly implicated by a magazine report, whilst it was further suggested several other team principals had aired their disquiet to the FIA about a potential conflict of interest.

That was stringently denied by a remarkable show of unity as Wolff’s nine rival team bosses all signed off on a statement via their teams’ social channels that no complaint had been made.

Mercedes has now stated it is now in “active legal exchange” with the FIA as it seeks “full transparency” as to “what took place and why”.

Susie Wolff, who earlier this week cited “intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour” behind the “baseless” accusations, is now seeking her own answers as to why she was dragged through the wringer, suggesting an attempt was made to discredit both herself and her husband.

“When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday evening, my first reaction was: ‘Is that it?’” said Wolff in a social media post.

“For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly.

“I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.”

Whilst expressing her gratitude to the teams for their show of support, Wolff has stated the events of the past few days have taken a toll, and it is now time for those responsible for sparking the furore to be held accountable.

“We have come a long way as a sport,” added Wolff. “I was extremely thankful for the unified support of the Formula 1 teams.

“I have worked with so many passionate women and men at F1 and the FIA, who have the very best interests of our sport at heart.

“However, this episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability. I have received online abuse about my work and my family.

“I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

“What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better.”