Wolff and Horner explain viral ‘buddy’ photo

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and bitter Red Bull rival Christian Horner have explained an image of the duo that went viral following the end-of-season Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The photograph was taken after the race at the Yas Marina Circuit where Max Verstappen extended his record of victories in a year to 19 from the 22 grands prix overall.

Wolff and Horner have long been enemies, with their feud coming to a head during the fierce 2021 campaign which culminated in Verstappen controversially winning the first of his three titles in beating Lewis Hamilton.

Since then, the duo have often not missed a chance to take a potshot at one another.

But in Abu Dhabi, it appeared that Wolff and Horner put their differences to one side.

Speaking to Austrian publication OE24, putting his side of the story across, Wolff said: “That was on the way out of the paddock.

“There was a nice group around Mark Mateschitz (Red Bull co-owner), his mother, and a few people I know well.

“I joined them and had a funny chat with Geri (Horner, Christian’s wife), and that’s how the photo came about.

“Friends? The last handshake might have been in 2021 before the last race.

“But you have to recognise the performance of your competitor. I have respect for what the Red Bull team has achieved.”

Horner expressed similar respect towards Wolff, although as to how the photo came about, he offered a different version of events.

“It’s an amusing moment because I think my wife had just smacked his bum so hard that I think it took him a bit by surprise,” said Horner, speaking on Sky Sports F1.

He then joked: “You probably can’t see my clenched fist that is out of shot there,” before adding: “It’s been a long season and there has to be competition on track, but there still has to be respect.”

Asked to describe his relationship with Wolff at present, Horner replied: “I respect everything he has done and achieved in the sport.

“We’re very different as people and leaders, but that doesn’t mean there’s no respect there. I would say we have a professional relationship.”