Tony Stewart to race NHRA Top Fuel in 2024

IndyCar and NASCAR series champion Tony Stewart will make his driving debut at the top level of NHRA Drag Racing in 2024.

He will replace wife Leah Pruett in the seat of the TSR Top Fuel Dragster as she steps out of the driver’s seat to focus on starting a family.

Stewart’s Top Fuel debut comes off the back of a season in Top Alcohol Dragster; driving an injected Nitro Dragster at quick as 5.2s over the quarter-mile.

In his debut season, he finished second in the season long championship, while the car and team that he will be stepping into finished third in the Top Fuel Championship points – and was one round win away from winning the overall title.

Stewart posted on X (formerly Twitter), “When your wife wants to try to start a family & wants you to drive her car, what are you going to say?

“I’m proud of Leah & excited we’re going to focus on starting a family in 2024. I’m humbled Leah & Neal Strasbaugh [Crew Chief] felt I was the driver to fill in for her”.

Pruett also released a statement, saying, “Drag racing has been an important part of my life for over three quarters of my life,”

“27 years of racing in the NHRA has moulded who I am and I am extremely grateful for the life it has given me.”

“Through a long series of thought processes and a decision that did not happen overnight, I feel that stepping out of the seat right now is what’s best for myself and Tony to start a family.”

Since its formation only two years ago, the Drag Racing side of Tony Stewart Racing has been extremely successful – delivering multiple wins in both Top Fuel and Funny Car (with Matt Hagan driving) and also an NHRA Funny Car Championship this season.

In addition to his drag racing duties as a team owner and driver, Stewart is a co-owner of the title winning Stewart-Haas NASCAR team, the SRX racing series, and the famed Eldora Speedway.

Stewart is the 1995 USAC Triple Crown of Dirt Racing winner, the 1997 IndyCar Championship winner and a NASCAR Championship winner as both a driver and Owner. He is also in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.