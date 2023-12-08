New facility and expansion for Dream Racing Australia

Dream Racing Australia has secured a state-of-the-art facility in Melbourne as it and aims to expand its operations. The Victorian-based Trans Am and TA2 team will move into the new facility, located at Knoxfield, east of the Victorian capital.

The relocation will start over the Christmas break from its original base at Calder Park. The facility will have dynamometer and engine building capabilities, and the new workshop is seen as a major coup, paramount as the team will target an expansion into new categories for 2024.

“It’s a full race facility and we’re looking at growing the business next year, with the possibility of moving into other categories beyond TA2 and Trans Am. We’re going to move forward and bring a few more clients in for the best experience of their lives,” said Team Owner Craig Scutella.

“It has all the amenities and all the good gear in it including an engine room. We will be able to cater for a variety of cars, anything from RX8s to Porsches and everything in between. We’ve got the best crew who will be joined closely by 10-plus quality race mechanics, engineers, and data analysts.”

Headed up by the experienced team personnel in Team Manager Kim Jane and Crew Chief Cameron Fisher, the squad has been competing in both TA2-based competitions and has run up to four cars at times. The team won the 2021 National Trans Am title with Nathan Herne and scored numerous race wins and podiums. In the just completed TA2 Muscle Car Series, Jackson Rice finished third overall.

DRA Team is committed to the two TA2-based categories and is eying more championship categories. At this stage categories being assessed the RX8 Cup, Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Racing Series and the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes, which all place emphasis on development.