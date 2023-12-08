New details of TCM sale come to light

New details of the impending sale of Touring Car Masters by the Australian Racing Group, including a price, have come to light.

Category founder Tony Hunter has been working behind the scenes for months now to broker a deal, which is imminently set to take place.

The sale is being billed by some as a ‘rescue’ of TCM, with Hunter said to be leading the charge given his affection for the retro series which he created just over a decade-and-a-half ago.

He is furthermore understood to have put together a six-event calendar comprised entirely of rounds on the Supercars undercard, including four promoted by Supercars itself (compared to just one this year).

According to insiders, the sale price will be $150,000.

While Hunter has been footing costs thus far, the category will operate to a franchise model like that used by V8 Utes (and formerly Supercars).

The holding company will own the Motorsport Australia category management agreement, with a subsidiary to handle business such as sponsorship, entries, and the running of the series generally.

Hunter, meanwhile, is thought to be in talks with at least three potential naming rights sponsors.

While TCM has remained popular among Speedcafe readers, many competitors argue it has been neglected since ARG took it over from 2020, with it infamously likened to an ‘ugly stepsister’ in 2021.

Grid numbers have dwindled over the years, for any number of reasons, including the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, disinterest from ARG, and a technical ‘arms race’.

From an ARG perspective, divestment of the category stands to reason considering the business is now majority owned by Barry Rogers.

The acquisition of TCM in mid-2019 predates the commencement of his shareholding and – unlike Supercheap Auto TCR, Trans Am, and S5000 – Garry Rogers Motorsport, of which he is Director, has never competed in the category.

Rogers, furthermore, has explained previously that he considers TCR to still be ARG’s deserving headline act, notwithstanding that the rough-and-tumble Trans Am Series typically draws larger grids.

He told Speedcafe’s Mark Fogarty on the Parked Up Plus podcast in May, “I still think of the relevance of TCR, the brands… it just seems to have a bit more professionalism about it than maybe what Trans Am has.

“I still think you’ve just got to persist there. There are some good TCR grids around the world at the moment … so I think we’re a bit of a lull here in Australia at the minute, but I think there’ll be a second wind coming.”

“We just need to be a bit patient and just stick on the TCR trail for the headline act and see where it all lands.”

TCM, on the other hand, while popular among fans, does not appear to fit with any ongoing ARG and/or GRM strategy.

As a Supercars support going forward, it is expected to race at the Bathurst 500, Wanneroo, Hidden Valley, Sydney SuperNight, Sandown 500, and Adelaide 500.

TCM competitors will learn more about Hunter’s grand plans next week.