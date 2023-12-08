McLaughlin backs IndyCar hybrid delay

Scott McLaughlin has given his backing to a decision to delay the introduction of hybrids to the IndyCar Series.

The delay is the third for the hybrid project, on top of the abandonment of new, 2.4-litre engines which were to have been introduced in conjunction with supplementary electric power.

The second delay took the introduction to the start of the 2024 season but the category has now advised that it will occur at some otherwise currently unspecified point midway through the campaign.

“The much-anticipated debut of the new power unit is expected to launch after the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, during the second half of the 2024 IndyCar Series season,” read a statement from the category, in part.

McLaughlin’s Penske team has been one of just two Chevrolet squads to test with hybrid technology on behalf of the Bowtie brand and IndyCar.

He wrote on X (nee: Twitter) in reaction to the announcement, “Ultimately disappointing for a lot of people, drivers, teams, fans, manufactures. [sic]

“But making sure the product on track continues to be competitive is a key and I think this is a good move to make sure we continue that.

“Can’t wait to get started for the season and then driving the hybrid!”

The hybrid system is comprised of a motor generator unit and energy storage system.

Pessimism about being ready in time for pre-season testing and Round 1 in St Petersburg had been building, with concerns about supply of components and then the postponement of a 10-team hybrid test, until IndyCar’s announcement in the past 24 hours.

As yet, there is also no certainty as to finer details around deployment, with questions remaining over how much autonomy drivers would enjoy with respect to timing and length of deployment.

The Indy 500 is the fifth of 17 points-paying races next year, with the wording of IndyCar’s statement suggesting a hybrid debut no earlier than the June 23 encounter at Laguna Seca.

However, that falls within a busy June and July run of events, ahead of a relatively long break for the Olympic Games which ends with a race at Gateway on August 17.

The Grand Prix of St Petersburg takes place on March 8-10 (local time).