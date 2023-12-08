IndyCar hybrid implementation delayed to after 2024 Indianapolis 500

IndyCar has postponed the hybrid engine component deployment to after the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

Part availability is understood to be the cause for the hybrid system’s launch delay despite thousands of miles of testing. IndyCar planned on having the hybrid system debut at the season-opening race on the streets of St. Petersburg in March. Honda hybrid project leader Matt Niles foretold that part availability would be an issue during the hybrid component test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October.

“I think to get all the teams have their hands on it, our goal is to have that before the end of the year,” Niles said. “I think getting all the parts and pieces in place by St. Petersburg is going to be a challenge.”

IndyCar president Jay Frye stands by the 2024 launch date despite the delay.

“The partnership between Chevrolet and Honda has been phenomenal,” Frye said. “The IndyCar-specific hybrid power unit is dynamic and an engineering marvel and we’re completely committed to its successful introduction next season.”

IndyCar first announced their hybridization process in August of 2019 in preparation for the 2022 season. That process also included new 2.4L engines. which IndyCar dropped in December of 2022.

IndyCar announced in October of 2020 that they were delaying the hybrid engine implementation until 2023 due to issues stemming from the pandemic. In March of 2022, IndyCar announced that they were further delaying the hybrids until 2024. In December of that same year, the series scrapped the planned 2.4L engines, focusing exclusively on the hybrid components.

A lighter version of the aeroscreen, bell housing and gearbox will still debut at St. Petersburg in preparation for the hybrid engine components.