GALLERY: Super Series at Calder Park

The final day of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series tested teams and officials due to the around of water that came and drenched the track.

Out of it all the limelight fell on TA2 who managed to get their quota of races in while most others missed one. Just one category RX8 Cup did not race on Sunday as their control tyre wasn’t suited to the conditions.

Jarrod Hughes won three TA2 Muscle Car races to Nash Morris’ one while Dylan Thomas took out the series over Josh Haynes. Tyler Collins took out the EFS Hyundai Championship over Jaylyn Robotham after they came into the round equal on points. Brad Vereker won the final round.

Shane Tate won both Legend Cars Australia races to secure national title. Craig Eddy (Holden Commodore VH) was able to pass Mark Houeix (Commodore VS) to win Race 2 of Vic V8s before the latter turned the tables on Eddy in the third. In the small turnout of Super TT, Brent Edwards won both races.

IMAGES: Super Series / Colson Photography