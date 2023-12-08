Four Aussies qualified for the TCR World Ranking Final

Four Supercheap Auto TCR Australia drivers have earned a place at the TCR World Ranking Final, which will take place at the Algarve circuit in Portimão, Portugal on March 1-3.

Melbourne Performance Centre’s Will Brown, Honda Wall Racing’s Tony D’Alberto, Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Aaron Cameron and HMO Customer Racing’s Bailey Sweeney can participate in the three-day event.

The top 15 in the Kumho TCR World Tour points earned an automatic spot in the final on the final day. Meanwhile the top 45 drivers in the World Ranking (as of October 1) earn a spot in the play-off races, and the top 19 will go to the final.

Brown finished 10th in the World Tour points, D’Alberto was 12th and Cameron 15th. Should they attend the World Ranking final, the three will enjoy 90mins of practice time across three sessions as they come to grips with the Portuguese track.

Qualifying is at the end of Day 2 before a qualifying race on Day 3 sets the grid for the 30min World Final race.

Sweeny was classed inside the top 45 and should he take up his opportunity to attend, he will have a tougher road towards the final race. He will have only one practice session before qualifying, later on Day 1.

On Day 2 he will have two play-off races, at the end of which the top 15 on cumulative points will earn a spot in the final and join the 15 already in the qualifying race. The remaining 30 will have one last chance, with a repechage race with the top four going to the final at the back of the grid.

Aside from the four Aussies qualified, there TCR Australia Champion Josh Bucan, Jordan Cox and Jay Hanson are on Priority List 2, ranked 46-65, and have an opportunity to attend should any of the 45 qualified opt out. Buchan is first on the list, Cox is 15th and Hanson 17th.