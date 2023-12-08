Australia set to adopt new TCR rules

TCR Australia is set to adopt the new compensation weight system announced by WSC Group.

The ruler of global TCR competition outlined a new Balance of Performance system during the week, with the focus shifting from qualifying pace to race results.

The new system will be based on points scored across the previous race weekend, with the top scorer copping 40 kilograms of success ballast.

Second and third will each receive a 30 kilogram penalty, fourth will get 20 kilograms and fifth 10 kilograms.

From sixth down will not take on any additional ballast.

For the first event of the season no cars will carry any weight.

“Following several analysis, and after listening to the advice of promoters and manufacturers, we came to the decision that a change was needed,” said WSC president Marcello Lotti.

“We believe that the new system, based on the actual results of a whole racing weekend, is more straightforward, makes more difficult to create any kind of strategies and it’s easier to be understood.”

Motorsport Australia has indicated that the changes will be incorporated into the 2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, with further details expected to be outlined in the 2024 regulations.