TARGA Tasmania postponed until 2025

Originally scheduled for April 8-13 next year, the 31st TARGA Tasmania has been postponed and will be held on April 28-May 3 in 2025.

The announcement has come from TARGA Australia who has put off its return to tarmac rally events until 2025.

The Tasmanian State Government has stated its ongoing commitment to TARGA Tasmania by providing a further extension to its current five-year agreement. The agreement will cover 2025 to 2029 which should reassure those involved in TARGA that the Government and Tasmanians want the event to continue.

“In recent weeks it has become clear that the full scope of work needed for a successful return makes running the event in April 2024 an unachievable task,” said a disappointed TARGA CEO Mark Perry.

“While the further delay of our return will be sad news for thousands of people, we must ensure we get everything right first. This delay will enable us to finalise a number of key components while also fully supporting the ongoing coronial inquest which should see us in a position to implement all relevant recommendations from this process for the 2025 TARGA Tasmania.

“We fully understand that this is a bitter blow for competitors, officials, sponsors, and the Tasmanian tourism industry, but we are taking a long-term view to secure the future of TARGA Tasmania and we appreciate everyone’s ongoing support in the year ahead.

“TARGA will continue to work tirelessly throughout 2024, maintaining regular communications with the many thousands of people around the world who follow the event, with the clear aim of implementing a myriad of positive changes in preparation for a much-anticipated return in 2025.”

TARGA dates back to 1992 with competitive and non-competitive events that include tarmac rally events in Victoria’s High Country, Carins in Far North Queensland and the jewel in the crown, TARGA Tasmania.

The latter was cancelled when Motorsport Australia suspended permits for tarmac rally events as it worked on the review and outlined a list of 94 recommendations, including limits on average and terminal speeds, car performance and a new licensing structure. The review was a response to four competitor deaths in the last two events.