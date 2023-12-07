Off-season re-plumbing for Gen3 Supercars

Teams will be re-plumbing their Gen3 Supercars during the off-season due to an update to fire bomb specifications.

The news was revealed in Brad Jones Racing’s latest tech video, in which Brad Jones himself outlines the work which his team is undertaking in the weeks after the 2023 season finale.

“We have to put a different fire bomb in them next year,” he noted.

“This year, we had to run two separate bombs, which was a bit of a pain, but there’s going to be a single bomb coming back, which will need complete re-plumbing and then it’ll sit down near the footwell.”

Why the change has been made is unknown, although the category moved to a new specification of fire bomb – or, more formally, fire suppression system – this year amid the changeover to Gen3 and a new, E75 blend of fuel.

Given that the Dunlop Super2 Series will also be switching to E75 during this off-season, after pushback over plans for a mid-season change of fuel spec, it seems likely that both competitions will run on the ‘Zero 275 Larger Bottle and Fitting Kit’ which the second-tier squads were to have ordered for their Gen2 vehicles.

Re-plumbing a car for a new fire suppression system is a not insignificant exercise, with the engine needing to be removed.

However, as Jones outlines in his video, teams have been doing that for off-season service activities anyway.

As for Super2 car owners, their tasks in the off-season also include relocation of the catch can vent to match that which was mandated for Gen3 after the Mustang fires at Albert Park.

Supercars ran on E85 for the 15 years until the end of the Gen2 era, with the 85 percent ethanol component produced from waste sugar cane production.

The ethanol in the E75 which is used nowadays is produced from a different source, while 15 percent remains ‘conventional’ unleaded and the other 10 percent is now a synthetic gasoline.

VIDEO: What’s happening in the BJR workshop after Adelaide