Molly Taylor ends season as Extreme E’s most successful female

Molly Taylor can lay claim to being Extreme E’s most successful female after winning the final event of the season in Chile.

It was part of a busy month for Taylor as she also contested the final round of the Australian Rally Championship, the National Capital Rally in Canberra before flying to Chile for the final Extreme E round.

Teaming with Swedish rallycross ace Kevin Hansen for British-based Veloce Racing, Taylor was in title contention for most of the season and was leading the series until mechanical problems dropped the pair down the order in Sardinia.

Her victory in Chile to finish off the season elevated Taylor as the most successful female in Extreme E as it marked her sixth victory in her career from two full seasons of competition, including a championship in 2021.

Finishing fifth in the first leg to join the season-ending victory wasn’t enough to enough to prevent Rosberg X Racing duo Johan Kristofferson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky from sealing the Extreme E title.

It was the second title for Kristofferson after teaming with Taylor to take the inaugural 2021 title.

“It feels amazing to end the season with a victory here in Chile,” Taylor said.

“This course really suited Kevin and myself, and we showed race winning pace throughout the double-header.

“The team executed everything perfectly today and they truly deserve this victory. While it stung to fall short of a maiden Extreme E title (for the team), our campaign this year has been so strong and we will be riding this momentum into 2024.”

Second in the standings was the Sainz XE Racing Team pairing of Mattias Ekstrom and Laia Sanz, finishing 15-points behind the series leaders, but eight clear of Taylor and Hansen.

In other Extreme E news, Abt Cupra XE announced its withdrawal from the category to focus its efforts on Formula E.