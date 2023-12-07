F1 and FIA to play leading roles in new hydrogen-powered series

F1 and the FIA are to join forces and play leading roles in the formation of the new Extreme H series due to start in 2025.

Extreme E, which commenced in 2021, is to transition into Extreme H, the world’s first off-road hydrogen championship.

A prototype hydrogen-powered chassis is due to be given a first full-speed shakedown later this month ahead of a comprehensive testing programme in early 2024.

To further develop the possibilities behind hydrogen power, a joint Hydrogen Technical Working Group is being formed, comprising F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds, FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis, and Extreme E technical director Mark Grain, who is leading the series’ transition to Extreme H.

The Group’s objective is to monitor the progression and development of hydrogen technology, both for the fuel cells and battery systems that will be used in Extreme H, as well as hydrogen technology within race site infrastructure, transportation, charging, storage, and management, and its safety implications.

Alongside the FIA, Extreme H will become an FIA championship from its inaugural season in 2025, with the intention it will become an FIA world championship the following year. The FIA will be responsible for all technical, sporting, and safety regulations for the competition.

The morph into Extreme H will see three F1 champions, Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, and Nico Rosberg, also play their part in the development of the series as the trio currently run teams in Extreme E.

Symonds sees Extreme H as a pathway towards a greater understanding of the uses of hydrogen in motorsport.

“Our sport has a tradition of bringing new technologies to the forefront of public perception in incredibly short timescales,” said Symonds. “We do this by being open-minded to all solutions and embracing cross-functional engineering.

“With climate change mitigation at the forefront of everyone’s mind, we are committed to promoting sustainability and therefore need to explore all areas of decarbonisation of the mobility sector. This must include sustainable liquid hydrocarbon fuels, electrification, and hydrogen.

“This Working Group enables a collaboration which will allow us to gain first-hand experience and contribute to the understanding and development of the many aspects of hydrogen propulsion that Extreme H will embrace.”

Welcoming the partnership between the three parties, Tombazis said: “The FIA Technical Department has experience and know-how in the area of hydrogen technology which we will bring to the Working Group, along with sporting, safety, and regulatory expertise.

“As is currently the case across the entire FIA motorsport portfolio, we will take learnings from this collaboration for the benefit of our sport and mobility.”

In establishing Extreme H as “pioneers” with the “first-ever testbed of hydrogen technology in motorsport “, Grain added: “It’s a ground-breaking initiative.

“We look forward to collaborating with Formula 1 and Pat both technically and operationally, as we continue to champion new technologies and break boundaries on behalf of motorsport, with hydrogen at the forefront.”