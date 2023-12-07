Bathurst and Gold Coast return to Aussie Racing Cars calendar
Thursday 7th December, 2023 - 12:46pm
The calendar for the 2024 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series has been revealed, with Mount Panorama and the Gold Coast street circuit returning to the seven-round fixture.
“We are pleased to reveal the 2024 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series calendar, featuring a mix of big events and amazing circuits,” said Ward.
“Our competitors love going to Bathurst, and to kick off our season at the new Bathurst SuperFest alongside the Repco Supercars has been really well received.
“We’re also going back to Phillip Island and the Gold Coast, and again, these are competitor favourite events, so we feel we have the right mix for another season of competitive racing at a cost-effective level.
“There are quite a few new competitors and cars coming on line for 2024, so we’re looking forward to kicking it all off at Mount Panorama.”
Battery World Australia General Manager Johnny Kennedy is equally excited by the new-look calendar.
“We are ecstatic to see the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars will be racing at seven terrific events in 2024 across four separate states and territories, including three stops in our home state of Queensland,” said Kennedy.
“We are in for another thrilling year of racing as we start the 2024 series off with a bang at the Bathurst 500 and bookending the year with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.”
Last year, Osborn’s Transport driver Joel Heinrich won the main title amongst a raft of winners in the multi-class competition.
The 2023 season was highlighted by a guest appearance forNASCAR-bound Supercars hero Shane van Gisbergen who won all four races in the final round of the series at Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand last month.
2024 BATTERY WORLD AUSSIE RACING CARS SUPER SERIES CALENDAR
|1
|Bathurst 500
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Feb 23-25
|2
|Queensland Raceway
|Australian Superbike Championship
|Apr 26-28
|3
|Perth SuperSprint
|Repco Supercars Championship
|May 17-19
|4
|NTI Townsville 500
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Jul 5-7
|5
|NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Aug 16-18
|6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|Australian Superbike Championship
|Sep 7-8
|7
|Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Oct 25-27
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
